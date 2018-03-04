Pedro Strop’s slow start with calf injury puts him right on time for Cubs’ plan

MESA, Ariz. – Cubs reliever Pedro Strop, one of the Cubs’ top setup men, isn’t concerned about being ready for the start of the season after much of his spring work was delayed by a sore left calf that developed early in camp.

“I only need three innings [in games],” he said, smiling. “Maybe four.”

If he’s exaggerating, it’s not by much. The Cubs don’t plan to burden the top relievers with a lot of work this spring, anticipating another shot at a deep October run.

Justin Grimm made his spring debut in the Cubs’ 10th game of the spring on Sunday. Closer Brandon Morrow, who undertook a heavy playoff workload last fall that didn’t end until Nov. 1, doesn’t debut until Tuesday, with the plan to have him work no more than six games this spring.

Pedro Strop

As for Strop, “I’m almost there,” he said. “It was just soreness, and it’s already gone. It’s going to be soon [pitching in a game]. We’re just being careful, and we’ve got time so we’re trying not to rush it.”

Super Tuesday

The Cubs’ home game against the Dodgers on Tuesday should be one of the most watched of the spring so far with $126 million newcomer Yu Darvish making his Cubs debut against his old team.

Morrow is the other big pitcher the Cubs signed away from the Dodgers over the winter.

In addition to the ex-Dodgers the Cubs also expect veteran infielder/outfielder Ben Zobrist to make his spring debut in that game.

Zobrist opened camp with a sore back and has been a slow and cautious program since.

Bote gaining Fame in camp

Versatile minor-league All-Star Davie Bote made an impression on his manager, taking advantage of extra playing time early in the Cactus League schedule with Kris Bryant ailing for much of last week.

Bote started the spring 5-for-13 with a walk and a triple, with a pair of highlight-reel plays at third, before going hitless in his last three appearances.

“He’s an absolute perfect example of an under-the-radar guy,” Maddon said. “I didn’t know he could play third base that well. I didn’t know his arm was that good. He’s primarily a second baseman; I’d heard a lot of good things about that. When [special assistant] David Ross was in town, David picked up on him very fast.

“On top of all that if you say ‘David Bote’ really quickly it sounds like ‘David Bowie.’ So I’m really encouraging him to utilize “Rebel Rebel” as his walkup music.”

Follow me on Twitter @GDubCub

Email: gwittenmyer@suntimes.com