Penn State lineman conducts press conference in mask after win over Illini

Anthony Zettel's artistic interpretation of how scary the defense was today in the shutout win pic.twitter.com/aeR7reL9uG — Ross Lippman (@Ross_Lippy) October 31, 2015

There are so many press conferences in sports that they can get mundane and stale after awhile. Thankfully, the Penn State football team is doing their best to jazz up the interview process with a little Halloween spirit.

Following their 39-0 blowout over Illinois, Nittany Lion defensive tackle Anthony Zettel figured that he’d honor his team’s win by answer the media’s questions in a Jason Vorhees-like hockey mask.

Anthony Zettel on scary movies bc why not? pic.twitter.com/fOSfyrX2T4 — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) October 31, 2015

Anthony Zettel wore a Jason mask for Halloween post game. Says he did partly because Parker Cothren said he wouldn't pic.twitter.com/lzhUYvEtKn — Jacob Kaucher (@jacobkaucher) October 31, 2015

The Penn State defense was scary good against the Illini as it allowed just 130 passing yards and a 37 rushing yard effort. The Lions managed to keep Illini quarterback Wes Lunt to -33 rushing on the day and had an answer for whatever its rival had planned.

It’s hard to confirm if that is indeed Zettel in the mask, maybe he was celebrating shutting out a Big Ten foe and had a freshman double for him in the conference?