Vinnie Hinostroza’s reaction to Ryan Hartman trade will break your heart

Vinnie Hinostroza was shocked after hearing the news that his friend and teammate, Ryan Hartman, was traded. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

In case you live under a rock, the Blackhawks traded Ryan Hartman Monday morning to the Nashville Predators for a first-round pick, a fourth-round pick and Swedish winger Victor Ejdsell.

Hartman wasn’t on the ice for morning practice Monday, and that’s what fueled speculation of Hartman’s obvious fate with the trade deadline merely hours away.

Once Hartman’s trade became a reality after practice, there was one Blackhawks player that took the news especially hard — and that was Vinnie Hinostroza.

Hartman and Hinostroza have a special bond. The two grew up together, played multiple sports together, and then cracked the lineup of their hometown team together.

Hinostroza was in shock when he spoke to the media after practice.

“I don’t really know what to think, I haven’t talked to him yet,” Hinostroza said after practice. “We’re always going to remain best friends. That’s not going to change anything. We’ll always spend our summers together and stuff. … Hopefully, he’s still here and I can give him a hug before he gets out of here, or go get a bite or something.”

Cue: Eric Carmen's "All By Myself."

