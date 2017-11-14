Perch, say it again, perch: Chicago fishing, Midwest Fishing Report

Perch coming in, big time, on Chicago Southeast Side leads this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.

While thinking on perch, remember that mudpuppies, pictured above, are sometimes caught this time of the year. Don Ayres sent a reminder that they are protected. We need all the mudpuppies around. Release them uninjured.

The Midwest Fishing Report for Chicago fishing appears in a condensed form Wednesdays on the Sun-Times newspaper outdoors page. The sprawling raw-file report is posted here online on the Sun-Times outdoors page.

LAKEFRONT PERCH

“They’re shoulder to shoulder,” staff at Henry’s Sports and Bait said of perch fishermen at the Southeast Side Slips. Arden Katz called after a couple outings at 87th and said, “For the first time in my life, I was sight fishing perch.’’ Spikes took more fish, minnows better ones. Cory Gecht at Park Bait said on Tuesday perch were being taken in Montrose Harbor; the bigger fish came early, later it takes sorting. Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station, Ind., texted:

Perch action steady 89 95th all thru there in boat or off bank xl fatheads best bait but any minnow will work must weed thru a bunch to keep some

ICE FISHING

Yes, ice fishing. though it might last long, even in northern Wisconson.

Kurt Justice of Kurt’s Island Sport Shop in Minocqua sent this:

It will be touch and go for a while on the ice fishing. As in, “touch” the ice with your chisel, if it cracks “GO”! Get off of there Daytime temps in the low 30’s with night time temps in the mid 20’s to upper teens by next week will mean ice making conditions will be tenuous at best. Where ice is available (2-3”), fishing good. Open water dominates the lakes, but getting to the open water due to ice in launches limits availability.

AREA LAKES

Still a few trying for trout, a few others are after crappie, but with moderating weather more will be trying.

INLAND TROUT: Several weeks in and not many left, but some are still trying. Those 16 and older need a fishing license and an inland trout stamp. Click here for the general statewide press release on inland trout. Here are the sites in northeast Illinois:

Cook County: Axehead, Belleau, Busse North, Green, Horsetail, Sag Quarry East, Wolf Lake; DuPage: Silver, Pickerel, Grove; Kankakee: Bird Park Quarry, Rock Creek; Kendall: Big Lake at Silver Springs SFWA; Lake: Sand at Illinois Beeach SP, Banana; McHenry: Spring Grove Hatchery Pond; Will: Lake Strini, Van Horn Woods.

AREA WATER LEVELS

Click here to find river closures listed by the Illinois DNR. Go to http://water.weather.gov//ahps2/index.php?wfo=lot to check area water levels and projection. To get to more specific gauges, even on creeks, in Illinois, go to http://waterdata.usgs.gov/il/nwis/current/?type=flow

BRAIDWOOD LAKE

Closed for the year.

CALUMET SYSTEM

No update.

CHAIN O’LAKES

Staff at Triangle Sports and Marine said crappie are in the channels and around remaining piers, best on Channel and Catherine; some perch and yellow bass are being caught at C.J. Smith’s; muskies (to 42 inches) are hitting suckers; some walleye near shore very early or at night.

LOCK/DRAWDOWN: The Stratton Lock is closed for the season; and drawdown underway. For more info and lake updates, go to Fox Waterway Agency or call (847) 587-8540.

CHICAGO RIVER

Capt. Pat Harrison of Pat Harrison Outdoors sent this:

Chicago River Report Last week was a wet and cold one not too much time on the water. Got out Tuesday with Steve and Rich Steve owes HB metal works and built the custom mounts for by Bert’s Board for my down rigger setup. The air was cold and the wind was tough. We fished the normal spots caught a lot of Gills biggest being about 7.5 8 inches, managed about 8 Bass from 11” to 14” not the Best of days but at least we got fish. There will be days like that its fishing. Surface temps were from 52 to 47 degrees and dropping. Perch are in friends are doing pretty good at Navy Pier,87th and the Calumet Harbor / river. I am going to focus on some Perch fishing this week. Have a Good week catch some fish stay warm — www.patharrisonoutdoors.com Thanks Pat

DELAVAN, WISCONSIN

No update.

DES PLAINES RIVER

No update.

DOWNSTATE NOTES

POWERTON: Closed, shore fishing reopens Dec. 26. EVERGREEN: Bait shop and boat rental are closed for the season. HENNEPIN-HOPPER: Closed for the season. SOUTHERN ILLINOIS: Check with Jason Johns of Boneyard Fishing. LAKE SHELBYVILLE: Check with Ken Wilson of Ken Wilson Guide Service.

Larry Dozard of larrysfishinghole.com sent this update on some closing dates Downstate:

Dale, Here are the Winter Lake Closures I have from IDNR for Central IL (& couple extra).

ANDERSON LAKE –– – THIS AREA Will CLOSE TO BOAT FISHING in Main Lake on Oct. 21st with Last Day to Fishing being Oct. 20 th during waterfowl season with bank fishing Only allowed. BANNER MARSH – ** THIS AREA WILL CLOSE TO BOAT FISHING Oct. 1 8 th (last day to boat fish will be Oct. 1 7 th) — AND BANK FISHING ONLY ALLOWED AFTER 1PM but NO FISHING ALLOWED in EAST POINT ACCESS AREA, which is CLOSED TO ALL FISHING to provide a GOOSE REFUGE AREA during season till Feb. 1st – – CLINTON LAKE -R EMEMBER an easterly area of Clinton Lake between the DeWitt (CH14) and the 48 bridges will CLOSE to protect fish and wildlife FROM OCT. 10th through – typically March 31st – but with weekend, could be March 30th, 2018..? DOUBLE T S.F.&W.A. ** THIS AREA WILL CLOSE TO FISHING Oct. 1 st with LAST DAY to Fish being Sept. 30th and will remain CLOSED till Feb 1st.. EVERGREEN LAKE – -Bait Shop Fall Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. 7 Days

And LAST DAY BAIT SHOP OPEN is Oct. 1 4 th (Depending on bait supply) – Boat Rental Fall Hours: 8:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M. SAT. & SUN. ONLY

– BOAT RENTAL will CLOSE for the season Oct. 8th

– – A SOUTHERN PART OF EVERGREEN LAKE – AROUND DEER ISLAND and ALL OF SIX-MILE CREEK BAY IS CLOSED TO GAS MOTORS from Oct. 15th through JAN. 1st to allow resting areas for migratory waterfowl. YOU ARE ALLOWED TO STILL RUN A TROLLING MOTOR IN THESE AREAS ONLY.- HENNEPIN-HOPPER LAKES – Lakes are CLOSED for the Season McMASTER LAKE at SNAKEDEN HOLLOW – * THIS AREA WILL CLOSE TO FISHING for the Season on Oct. 1 6 th (last day to fish is Oct. 1 5 th) till Feb. 1st — NEWTON LAKE – As written in the fishing regs booklet : ** The cold arm of Newton Lake shall be Closed daily from one-half hour before sunrise until 1:00 pm to all fishing and boat traffic except for legal waterfowl hunters during waterfowl season commencing with regular duck season through the close of the Canada goose and regular duck season.

* For here – Regular South Waterfowl Season: Nov. 23 – Jan. 31 POWERTON LAKE – WINTER HOURS (Oct. 1st – April 30th): 8am – 4pm

– THIS LAKE WILL CLOSE TO BOAT FISHING ON OCT. 21 th (Last day for Boat fishing will be Oct. 20 th) and CLOSES TO SHORE FISHING and ALL FISHING ON OCT. 2 8 th (Last day for Shore fishing is Oct. 2 7th )

and REOPENS TO SHORE FISHING ONLY ON DEC. 2 6 t h AND NO BOAT FISHING till FEB. 15th – – PRAIRIE LAKE in Jim Edgar/ Panther Creek State F&W Area – Lake access is CLOSED to Fishing from Nov. 1st – Jan. 15th until After 12:01 PM on Wednesdays and Saturday s . RICE LAKE – * THIS AREA WILL CLOSE TO FISHING on OCT. 21st with Last Day of Fishing being OCT. 20th and Will Re-Open at end of Duck & Goose Season.. SPRING LAKE (South & North) – * THIS AREA WILL BE CLOSED TO BOAT FISHING in Hunting Area ON OCT. 21st with Last Day to Boat Fish being Oct. 20 th –with BANK FISHING ALLOWED ONLY AFTER 1pm–AREAS THAT REMAIN OPEN TO BOATS ARE NORTH OF MAPLE ISLAND with ramp at north end at the Sky Ranch Road launch and IN PIKE HOLE with carry in boats – AND Shore Fishing is allowed in entire Lake after 1pm in Hunting areas or at boat ramps all day.. SANGCHRIS LAKE – * THE WEST and EAST ARMS OF LAKE and Small AREA NEAR DAM ARE CLOSED DURING WATERFOWL SEASON to boat traffic effective Oct. 1 8 th (last day to boat fish will be Oct. 1 7 th) through Jan. 31, 201 8 (during this time fishing boat traffic is permitted in the center hot arm only). Keep up the Good Work, Enjoy the Fall &

GOOD FISHING larrysfishinghole.com Larry

FOX RIVER: WESTERN SUBURBS

No update.

FOX RIVER: WISCONSIN

No update.

GREEN BAY/STURGEON BAY

No update from Lance LaVine at Howie’s Tackle in Sturgeon Bay. The Wisconsin DNR report is usually posted Tuesdays and includes reports from both the bay and lake sides.

GENEVA LAKE, WISCONSIN

No update

HEIDECKE LAKE

Closed for the year.

ILLINOIS RIVER

Check fishing status at B & B Live Bait–(815) 433-0432–in Ottawa, where hours are now in the morning.

INDIANA STREAMS (LAKE MICHIGAN TRIBUTARIES)

Access points for Trail Creek can be found on the Trail Creek Access Map. Access points for Little Cal and Salt Creek, which are closer to Chicago than Trail Creek, may be found at littlecal_saltcreek_access.

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station, Ind., texted:

Not a ton of steelhead around yet but some real nice ones being had floating spawn saks or voodoo jigs tipped with waxworms

KANKAKEE RIVER

Staff at Kankakee River Trading Post in Altorf said the most effort is for trout on Rock Creek.

LAKE ERIE

The Ohio DNR has general Lake Erie info and a fishing report.

LAKEFRONT

Perch report at the top. Cory Gecht at Park Bait said there’s been a few steelhead at Diversey.

SALMON SNAGGING: Snagging season on the Illinois lakefront is open in four places. The daily bag is five total of Chinook and/or coho. Here are the details from the fishing regs booklet:

Snagging for chinook and coho salmon only is permitted from the

following Lake Michigan shoreline areas from October 1 through

December 31; however, no snagging is allowed at any time within 200

feet of a moored watercraft or as posted:

A) Lincoln Park Lagoon from the Fullerton Avenue Bridge to the

southern end of the Lagoon.

B) Waukegan Harbor (in North Harbor basin only).

C) Winnetka Power Plant discharge area.

D) Jackson Harbor (Inner and Outer Harbors).

LaSALLE LAKE

Closed for the year.

MADISON CHAIN, WISCONSIN

Check the latest from D & S Bait on Facebook.

MAZONIA

Closed for the year, except Monster Lake at Mazonia South remains open year-round. Check with Jon Meder at Jon’s Bait Shop–(815) 237-2822–in South Wilmington.

MENOMINEE RIVER, WISCONSIN

Check with Mike Mladeik at Mike Mladenik Guide Service sent this:

MILWAUKEE HARBOR

Check the Wisconsin DNR Lake Michigan Report, which generally comes out Tuesdays for updates.

NORTHERN WISCONSIN

MINOCQUA: Kurt Justice of Kurt’s Island Sport Shop in Minocqua sent this:

It will be touch and go for a while on the ice fishing. As in, “touch” the ice with your chisel, if it cracks “GO”! Get off of there Daytime temps in the low 30’s with night time temps in the mid 20’s to upper teens by next week will mean ice making conditions will be tenuous at best. Where ice is available (2-3”), fishing good. Open water dominates the lakes, but getting to the open water due to ice in launches limits availability. Musky: Good – Season open through Thurs, November 30th. For the few still venturing out, action good for November. Suckers helped a few stalwarts to some 46”ers this week. Gliders such as Smutly Dogs and Mantas have been effective. Walleye: Good – Where safe ice, fish as shallow as 3-7’ on tip-ups. Yellow Perch: Good – Same locales as Walleyes, nice perch on Crappie minnows to medium fatheads. Deer activity very good, nice bucks including recent 9 and 11 pointers arrowed past couple days. Gun deer opener looks better than last year. Kurt Justice

Kurt’s Island Sport Shop

www.kurtsislandsports.com

Like us on FaceBook

EAGLE RIVER: No update from B+L, from reports from Colin Crawford of Colin Crawford Guide Service for the Eagle River Chamber of Commerce.

NORTHWEST INDIANA

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station, Ind., texted:

A lot of guys out dale been bizy for this time of year. Lake trout day to day on Michigan city pier and in boat outside of burns ditch using big dude blade baits. Crappie in burns ditch around 249 bridge minnows around piers and stick ups. Lake George in Hobart below dam giving up crappie and a few walleye minnows or white jigs tipped with waxworm best bait throw in wash of dam let it blow ur float thru rapids ul get fish.

WILLOW SLOUGH: Boat fishing is closed for waterfowl seasons. LAKER REMINDER: Indiana now has a daily bag of three lake trout on Lake Michigan, to match Michigan. Illinois’ daily bag remains at two.

ROCK RIVER, WISCONSIN

No update.

ROOT RIVER, WISCONSIN

Reports are winding down from the Wisconsin DNR.

ST. JOSEPH, MICHIGAN

Staff at Tackle Haven in Benton Harbor said there’s some midriver steelhead; but otherwise slow, including off the piers.

ST. JOSEPH RIVER, INDIANA

Click here for reports from the Indiana DNR.

SHABBONA LAKE

Lakeside is closed until ice fishing comes. Park hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information and reports from Lakeside, go to shabbonalake.com or call (815) 824-2581.

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN LAKEFRONT

The Wisconsin DNR posts a report during open water at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/fishing/lakemichigan/OutdoorReport.html. It is usually posted by Tuesday afternoon. Streadsm flow info is at http://waterdata.usgs.gov/wi/nwis/current?type=flow.

WISCONSIN DELLS

Check with River’s Edge.

WISCONSIN RIVER

No update.

WOLF LAKE



No update.

WOLF RIVER, WISCONSIN

No update.