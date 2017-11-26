Pernell McPhee, Dion Sims to play for Bears vs. Eagles

PHILADELPHIA — Outside linebacker Pernell McPhee will play for the Bears on Sunday despite missing practice Friday with a knee injury. Tight end Dion Sims wll return, too, after missing the previous two games with a mystery illness.

Receiver Josh Bellamy (concussion), cornerback DeAndre Houston-Carson (ankle), cornerback Bryce Callahan (knee), inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (calf), defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (hamstring), offensive lineman Tom Compton (ankle) and third-string quarterback Mark Sanchez will also sit out. Trevathan traveled with the team and worked out before the game.

Defensive end Akiem Hicks (knee), receiver Dontrelle Inman (groin), guard Kyle Long (ankle) and defensive end Mitch Unrein (knee) were listed as questionable Friday but will play.