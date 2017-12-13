Person donates $210,000 for golf lesson taught by Tiger Woods

Want to take lessons from one of golf’s best players? It’s going to cost you.

While the average golf lesson can cost up to $150 an hour, a person decided to spend big bucks at a charity event for the chance to learn from Tiger Woods.

Someone bid $210,000 on Monday at a draw party for the Hurricane Harvey Relief Pro-Am on Tuesday to take a private lesson with Woods as the instructor, according to Golf Digest. It’s unclear how long the lesson is for.

There’s no word on who the winning bidder was, but the person will receive a swing lesson from Woods, who returned to the PGA Tour last month after being absent for 301 days.

A person bid $210,000 to take a golf lesson from Tiger Woods. | Dante Carrer/Associated Press

The charity event, which was organized by Houston natives Chris Stroud and Bobby Gates, raise more than $1 million for Hurricane Harvey Relief. Woods didn’t attend the event, but it was held at Bluejack National in Houston, which is a course Woods helped design.

