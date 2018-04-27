Pete Rose says he has heart condition and has had 3 surgeries in 5 years: TMZ

Pete Rose responded to his estranged wife’s allegations by noting that they’re partially true.

Pete Rose’s second wife, Carol Rose, accused him of having “significant debts” due to his “high-stakes gambling,” according to TMZ. The banned baseball star admitted that he does have more than a million dollars worth of debt, but it’s not due to “high-stakes gambling,” like Carol claimed.

Pete said he has a heart condition and has undergone three procedures over the last five years, according to TMZ. He admitted to owing the IRS more than $1 million, but claims he’s been paying it off with $20,000 payments each month, TMZ reported.

This is the latest development in the Rose’s divorce battle which has been ongoing since 2011.

Carol accused Pete of making more than $100,000 per month off of his signings, but TMZ reported that Pete claims he only earns $54,000 per month and gives $20,000 of that to Carol as part of his monthly support obligation.

Pete, 77, has reportedly been dating Kiana Kim, 38, since he filed for divorce more than six years ago. He reportedly proposed to Kim in 2009 and wants to officially end his marriage with Carol so he can marry his fiancee, TMZ reported.