Pete Rose’s second wife says he has ‘significant debts’ with casinos, IRS: TMZ

Pete Rose’s second wife, Carol Rose, has come forward with new allegations against the banned baseball star.

Carol accused Pete of making more than $1 million per year from autograph signings and using that money for “high-stakes gambling,” according to TMZ. Because of that gambling, Pete has “significant debts” with casinos and the IRS, TMZ reported.

Despite filing for divorce in 2011, Pete is technically still married to his second Carol, who he married in 1984. At the time, Pete cited “irreconcilable differences” for the split.

Since then, Pete, 77, has been reportedly dating Kiana Kim, 38.

Carol, who asked the judge to order Pete to be transparent with his financial situation so the two can settle, claimed Pete earns at least $100,000 per month mainly from signing appearances, according to the report.

Pete has a history of gambling. In 1989, he agreed to a lifetime ban from baseball after an investigation into his gambling. Despite being the MLB’s all-time hits leader, Pete will never be on the Hall of Fame ballot because of the ban. In 2004, Pete admitted he bet on the Reds while he was their manager.