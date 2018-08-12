PGA Championship 2018 purse: Prize money breakdown for top 70 finishers

The winner of the 2018 PGA Championship will take home a hefty $1.98 million in prize money from Bellerive Country Club. The final major tournament on this year’s schedule means one of the biggest purses in the sport, and a winner’s share topped only by the $2.16 million paid out at the 2018 U.S. Open.

The $11 million purse for the PGA Championship represents the second-largest in golf, tied with the Masters and the Players Championship. The Open Championship offered a $10.5 million purse, while the U.S. Open led the pack with a record-setting $12 million purse.

The runner-up at Bellerive, assuming no tied scores, would also receive a seven-figure paycheck of $1.188 million. Everyone in the top five receives at least $450,000, everyone in the top 24 receives at least $100,000 and everyone in the top 68 receives at least $20,000.

Brooks Koepka, the winner of the last two U.S. Opens, enters Sunday atop the leaderboard at 12-under. Adam Scott is two shots back and Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland and Jon Rahm are three shots back. However, all eyes may be on Tiger Woods, who enters the final round four shots back along with 2018 PGA money leader Justin Thomas.

This is the last PGA Championship to be held at the end of August. The PGA announced last year that the major tournament would be moving to May starting in 2019 when it’s held at Bethpage Black.

Here’s a look at the full purse for the 2018 PGA Championship. This list is subject to change based on tied scores, of which there will be many by the time everyone is done playing.

2018 PGA Championship purse

1. $1,980,000

2. $1,188,000

3. $748,000

4. $528,000

5. $450,500

6. $380,000

7. $343,650

8. $319,600

9. $295,600

10.$272,300

11. $251,590

12. $232,400

13. $214,800

14. $199,050

15. $184,280

16. $170,700

17. $161,000

18. $152,000

19. $143,000

20. $134,000

21. $125,000

22. $116,000

23. $107,000

24. $100,000

25. $93,000

26. $87,000

27. $82,000

28. $77,000

29. $74,000

30. $71,000

31. $68,000

32. $65,000

33. $62,000

34. $59,000

35. $56,000

36. $53,000

37. $50,000

38. $48,000

39. $46,000

40. $44,000

41. $42,000

42. $40,000

43. $38,000

44. $36,000

45. $34,000

46. $32,000

47. $30,250

48. $28,500

49. $27,500

50. $26,500

51. $25,500

52. $25,000

53. $24,500

54. $24,000

55. $23,500

56. $23,000

57. $22,500

58. $22,200

59. $21,900

60. $21,600

61. $21,400

62. $21,200

63. $21,000

64. $20,800

65. $20,600

66. $20,400

67. $20,200

68. $20,000

69. $19,800

70. $19,600