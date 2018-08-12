The winner of the 2018 PGA Championship will take home a hefty $1.98 million in prize money from Bellerive Country Club. The final major tournament on this year’s schedule means one of the biggest purses in the sport, and a winner’s share topped only by the $2.16 million paid out at the 2018 U.S. Open.
The $11 million purse for the PGA Championship represents the second-largest in golf, tied with the Masters and the Players Championship. The Open Championship offered a $10.5 million purse, while the U.S. Open led the pack with a record-setting $12 million purse.
The runner-up at Bellerive, assuming no tied scores, would also receive a seven-figure paycheck of $1.188 million. Everyone in the top five receives at least $450,000, everyone in the top 24 receives at least $100,000 and everyone in the top 68 receives at least $20,000.
Brooks Koepka, the winner of the last two U.S. Opens, enters Sunday atop the leaderboard at 12-under. Adam Scott is two shots back and Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland and Jon Rahm are three shots back. However, all eyes may be on Tiger Woods, who enters the final round four shots back along with 2018 PGA money leader Justin Thomas.
This is the last PGA Championship to be held at the end of August. The PGA announced last year that the major tournament would be moving to May starting in 2019 when it’s held at Bethpage Black.
Here’s a look at the full purse for the 2018 PGA Championship. This list is subject to change based on tied scores, of which there will be many by the time everyone is done playing.
2018 PGA Championship purse
1. $1,980,000
2. $1,188,000
3. $748,000
4. $528,000
5. $450,500
6. $380,000
7. $343,650
8. $319,600
9. $295,600
10.$272,300
11. $251,590
12. $232,400
13. $214,800
14. $199,050
15. $184,280
16. $170,700
17. $161,000
18. $152,000
19. $143,000
20. $134,000
21. $125,000
22. $116,000
23. $107,000
24. $100,000
25. $93,000
26. $87,000
27. $82,000
28. $77,000
29. $74,000
30. $71,000
31. $68,000
32. $65,000
33. $62,000
34. $59,000
35. $56,000
36. $53,000
37. $50,000
38. $48,000
39. $46,000
40. $44,000
41. $42,000
42. $40,000
43. $38,000
44. $36,000
45. $34,000
46. $32,000
47. $30,250
48. $28,500
49. $27,500
50. $26,500
51. $25,500
52. $25,000
53. $24,500
54. $24,000
55. $23,500
56. $23,000
57. $22,500
58. $22,200
59. $21,900
60. $21,600
61. $21,400
62. $21,200
63. $21,000
64. $20,800
65. $20,600
66. $20,400
67. $20,200
68. $20,000
69. $19,800
70. $19,600