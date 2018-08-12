Brooks Koepka holds off Tiger Woods, Adam Scott to win 2018 PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka fought off an impressive field to win the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club. With Tiger Woods surging, Adam Scott hanging around and a host of other big names near the top of the leaderboard, it was the 28-year-old from West Palm Beach who sustained his lead entering Sunday to win his second major of the year.

Koepka, the winner of back-to-back U.S. Opens, proved unflappable despite having the biggest name in the sport breathing down his neck. He stumbled briefly with back-to-back bogeys on the fourth and fifth holes, but rebounded with three straight birdies on Nos. 7-9. He stayed hot on the back nine to finish with a final round 66 and tournament score of 16-under.

Woods thrilled the crowd Sunday with a 64 to finish second at 14-under. It’s the second time that Woods has finished in the top 10 at a major championship this year after his sixth-place performance at The Open Championship. He’ll take home over $1 million in prize money.

Adam Scott shot a final-round 67 to finish third at 13-under. Stewart Cink and Jon Rahm rounded out the top five at 11-under.

The day opened with Koepka, the back-to-back winner at the U.S. Open, holding a two-stroke lead over the competition. Scott was two back while Woods was part of a contingent holding four shots behind the leader.

After arriving on the scene looking cool as a cucumber with chrome shades and a backwards hat in addition to his usual red-and-black Sunday attire, Woods quickly established that he was very much in form. He birdied two of the first three holes, then responded to a bogey at the sixth hole by recording back-to-back birdies at Nos. 8 and 9.

Koepka, Scott and Woods ending up pulling away from the pack on the back nine, but unlike so many tournaments in the past, this wasn’t one where Woods would simply steamroll his way to the title. He was too far behind with Koepka never faltering.

Nobody was better from end to end at Bellerive. Koepka opened with a solid 69 in the first round, then scorched the course Friday with a 63, the lowest single-round score of anyone in this year’s tournament. The weekend saw him pull ahead with back-to-back 66s even with the fans and media circling around Woods on his quest for a 15th major.

This was the final PGA Championship to be held at the end of August after the PGA announced last year that the major tournament would move to May starting in 2019. Next year’s tournament will be held at Bethpage Black, where Woods won the 2002 U.S. Open, for the first time.