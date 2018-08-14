Philadelphia mayor campaigns for Nick Foles — not Carson Wentz — to start Week 1

Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Foles in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Philadelphia. | Chris Szagola/Associated Press

There’s a quarterback controversy brewing in Philadelphia, but the city’s mayor has made his stance clear as to who he wants to start Week 1.

Last season’s starter, Carson Wentz, was sidelined toward the end of the regular season after he tore his ACL in a game on Dec. 10.

With Wentz out, Nick Foles stepped up in a big way. He led the Eagles through the playoffs and helped them win their first Super Bowl title ever. To add the cherry on top to Foles’ season, he was named MVP of the Super Bowl.

Wentz isn’t quite 100 percent yet and he acknowledged on Tuesday that he wasn’t sure he’ll be ready for Week 1 against the Falcons.

“It’ll be close,” Wentz told SportsRadio 94WIP.

With Wentz’s health in mind, Mayor Jim Kenney told TMZ that he’d like to see Foles start the season opener.

“I know Wentz would be chopping at the bit to start and that’s a good environment to be in — that they both want to start,” Kenney said. “But I think just to be safe, Foles probably [should start].”

As for repeating, Kenney seemed pretty optimistic.

“They’re stronger than they were last year at this point,” he said. “I won’t jinx them by saying back-to-back, but they’re certainly going to be in the hunt. And they have a good shot of repeating.”