Philadelphia police scanner lit up after Eagles’ victory

Philadelphia police reported six arrests from the Eagles' NFC Championship victory on Sunday.

The Philadelphia Eagles have never won a Super Bowl, and it’s been 14 years since they’ve played in football’s ultimate game.

Their rabid fans are no doubt ready.

Recognizing the city’s unbridled passion for sports, the Philadelphia Police Department planned well ahead for the celebratory — or possibly disappointing — aftermath of the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Good morning from Philly where crews from the city are greasing the light poles with Crisco to prevent #Eagles fans from climbing after the #NFCChampionshipGame tonight. #Vikings pregame coverage starts at 3 on FOX9. They call themselves the #CriscoCops pic.twitter.com/w1ZkYWZhYG — FOX 9 Sports (@Fox9Sports) January 21, 2018

Northeast Philly: Police telling business owners they can’t really guarantee their safety if the Eagles win the NFC Championship pic.twitter.com/Q51vUZKEGw — Ryan W Briggs (@rw_briggs) January 17, 2018

Even before the game, things were getting ugly.

Hey @Eagles, maybe next time the Vikings come play in your stadium, don’t allow your fans to throw full beer cans at our fans. My dad’s friends son got hit with one before the game, not acceptable. Bad sportsmanship… pic.twitter.com/eFeSD006xS — Nathan #FBR (@natehoIe) January 22, 2018

The police preparedness paid off, though, as the department announced just six arrests on the day.

But that still didn’t stop some craziness Sunday night after the Eagles trounced the Vikings 38-7 in the NFC title game to advance to the Super Bowl against the Patriots.

The Philadelphia police scanner lit up, often providing more excitement than the lopsided victory did. Here’s a sampling:

First thing I did when I saw the Eagles won was tune into the Philly police scanner. It certainly didn't disappoint. — MEISTER 187 (@ArchdukeAdam) January 22, 2018

On an average night there's maybe 40 people listening to the citywide Philly police scanner in Broadcastify. Tonight there's about 1500. — Diskeater (@Diskeater23) January 22, 2018

White female, blonde hair, blue eyes, carrying a pizza and a gun. #PhillyScanner — Dan D Bradley (@DanDBradley) January 22, 2018

…and we got an old fashioned beer bottle fight…on Friendship St.#PhillyScanner — Nick Jakusz (@NickWithAMic) January 22, 2018

A crowd is breaking out windows on an NFL personnel bus. #phillyscanner — Breakfast 🥞 Served 🍳 Anytime (@grenadine) January 22, 2018

Philly police completely overwhelmed per scanner. Entire city is gridlocked, multiple crowds in spots they didn’t think there would br. #eagled #gobirds — Joshua Scott Albert (@jpegjoshua) January 22, 2018

male. black. wearing cowboy hat. in possession of fireworks. turns out, not an acceptable way to celebrate. #PhillyScanner — brooke clay (@ruralgoneurban) January 22, 2018

"There's a guy running nude. He's carrying a green t-shirt and a pair of jeans." #PhillyScanner — Mike Williams (@TJFNaptownMike) January 22, 2018

philly police scanner. i am in tears. — Aamir Aziz (@aamiraziz_) January 22, 2018

Things the Philadelphia police heard on their scanner after the game. I put an arrow next to my favorite…. #flyeaglesfly #phillyphilly pic.twitter.com/ULDcfMGS4k — Ryan Hollingsworth (@ryanholl) January 22, 2018

Though the Philly police had their hands full on Sunday, it didn’t stop them from getting in on the act with a well-played tweet.