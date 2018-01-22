The Philadelphia Eagles have never won a Super Bowl, and it’s been 14 years since they’ve played in football’s ultimate game.
Their rabid fans are no doubt ready.
Recognizing the city’s unbridled passion for sports, the Philadelphia Police Department planned well ahead for the celebratory — or possibly disappointing — aftermath of the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
Even before the game, things were getting ugly.
The police preparedness paid off, though, as the department announced just six arrests on the day.
But that still didn’t stop some craziness Sunday night after the Eagles trounced the Vikings 38-7 in the NFC title game to advance to the Super Bowl against the Patriots.
The Philadelphia police scanner lit up, often providing more excitement than the lopsided victory did. Here’s a sampling:
Though the Philly police had their hands full on Sunday, it didn’t stop them from getting in on the act with a well-played tweet.