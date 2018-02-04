Philadelphia cops are doing everything in their power to make sure fans stay safe and off poles and signs ahead of Sunday night’s Super Bowl game between the Eagles and Patriots in Minneapolis.
After Crisco couldn’t do the trick last time, Philadelphia cops are putting what they called hydraulic fluid on poles and signs to prevent fans from climbing them, according to multiple reports.
Cops were seen lathering poles and signs with the slippery liquid Sunday afternoon to prepare for the evening’s festivities, according to ESPN. A massive celebration is expected throughout the city if the Eagles win their first Super Bowl in franchise history, but that celebration could turn into a riot if the Patriots get their way.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said last week that the city is also planning to increase police present Sunday evening.
Two weeks ago, Philadelphia covered some of its light poles on major streets with Crisco before the Eagles’ NFC title game. The thought was the grease would keep fans from climbing the poles and putting themselves and others in danger.
However, that wasn’t the case — not even a little Crisco could prevent an elated sports fan from climbing a 25-foot pole.
For whatever reason, it’s a common hazard that fans attempt to climb light poles when celebrating team wins. We saw this happen in the Cubs won the World Series in 2016.
