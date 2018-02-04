Philly cops put hydraulic fluid on poles to prevent climbing ahead of Super Bowl

Philadelphia Police officers grease traffic light poles as security measure for Super Bowl LII fans on February 4, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia police department is using gear oil to grease up the poles on downtown streets to minimize the damage that fans can do to the city and themselves in the aftermath of the Super Bowl LII that will be played between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles. | Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

Philadelphia cops are doing everything in their power to make sure fans stay safe and off poles and signs ahead of Sunday night’s Super Bowl game between the Eagles and Patriots in Minneapolis.

After Crisco couldn’t do the trick last time, Philadelphia cops are putting what they called hydraulic fluid on poles and signs to prevent fans from climbing them, according to multiple reports.

Cops were seen lathering poles and signs with the slippery liquid Sunday afternoon to prepare for the evening’s festivities, according to ESPN. A massive celebration is expected throughout the city if the Eagles win their first Super Bowl in franchise history, but that celebration could turn into a riot if the Patriots get their way.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said last week that the city is also planning to increase police present Sunday evening.

Two weeks ago, Philadelphia covered some of its light poles on major streets with Crisco before the Eagles’ NFC title game. The thought was the grease would keep fans from climbing the poles and putting themselves and others in danger.

However, that wasn’t the case — not even a little Crisco could prevent an elated sports fan from climbing a 25-foot pole.

For whatever reason, it’s a common hazard that fans attempt to climb light poles when celebrating team wins. We saw this happen in the Cubs won the World Series in 2016.

Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney