Philly cops won’t Crisco poles for Super Bowl after it failed for NFC title game

A greased pole stands near the intersection of Broad and Shunk Streets in South Philadelphia before the NFC championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings. | Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP

Regardless of whether the Eagles win or lose Super Bowl LII, Philadelphia will be a riot Sunday.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross announced Monday that the city won’t grease its light poles ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl in Minneapolis, according to CBS Philly. Instead, Ross said during a news conference that there would be an increased police presence.

The announcement comes after the city covered some of its light poles on major streets with Crisco two weeks ago before the Eagles’ NFC title game. The thought was the grease would keep fans from climbing the poles and putting themselves and others in danger.

However, that wasn’t the case — not even a little Crisco could prevent an elated sports fan from climbing a 25-foot pole.

For whatever reason, it’s a common hazard that fans attempt to climb light poles when celebrating team wins. We saw this happen in the Cubs won the World Series in 2016.

Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney