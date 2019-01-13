Phils’ interest in Harper should boost White Sox’ chances for Machado

If in fact the Philadelphia Phillies are now the clear-cut favorite to sign free agent Bryce Harper, as USA Today reported Sunday, that probably means one thing for the White Sox’ chances of landing Manny Machado.

And it’s a good thing.

The Phillies, after all, were the only other known team seriously involved in the Machado sweepstakes besides the Sox. Add those two things up, and the Sox would be sitting as the favorite to land Machado, although it’s not out of the question the Phils are willing to spend on both Harper and Machado.

The Sox have tried to make things comfortable for Machado by trading for his brother-in-law, Yonder Alonso, and signing a good friend, free agent Jon Jay. But the Sox reportedly weren’t willing to go beyond seven years on a deal and their offer, said to be closer to $200 million than the $300 million Machado is looking for, might not suffice.

Baltimore Orioles' Manny Machado laughs in the dugout during the seventh inning of a game against the White Sox Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Chicago. (AP)

“Everything is still on the table,” one industry source said, “especially in this new age of free agency where not everything makes sense. These guys are still so young (both 26), so if things aren’t what they want they could gamble and take a much shorter deal and try [free agency] again in the near future.”

It’s not clear how enamored Machado is with the Sox, who haven’t been to the postseason since 2008 and lost 100 games last season but are selling a strong farm system, a comfortable clubhouse and a rebuilding plan that bodes well for a brighter future. Machado’s first choice was the Yankees, who were believed to be the favorites at the outset of the season but are loaded with infielders after adding D.J. LeMahieu and Troy Tulowitzki to an already deep group and are spending elsewhere.

The self-described free-spending Phillies shot to the leaderboard as favorites to land Machado as the Yankees interest waned, but if they invest in Harper, how much cash will they have left for Machado?

The Nationals, who offered Harper, their right fielder since his career began in 2012, a $300 million, 10-year deal during the season and were thought to be out and then back in the picture, have already spent $189 million in payroll this off-season and are believed to be out again. The Sox are also hot for Harper and met with him in November but haven’t made an offer. The Phillies haven’t made an offer to Harper, either, per USA Today, but their five-hour meeting with him Saturday apparently went well.

“I think it was really positive,” Phillies owner John Middleton told 6ABC in Philadelphia’s Jeff Skversky. “We got to understand the man. We got to understand what he’d be like in the dugout, the clubhouse and the community. He and his wife are really an impressive young couple.”

As is their practice, the Sox front office has been mum on free agents talk, especially with two players of this magnitude, although they have made it clear they are in pursuit. Jim Thome, special assistant to general manager Rick Hahn said on MLB Network last week that Hahn and vice president Ken Williams are “working hard” and that signing Machado “would be wonderful.”

Hahn, on a conference call discussing the Jay signing Thursday, remained coy and collected when asked about these big names and non-stop rumors surrounding their free agency.

“I realize it’s part of the business,” Hahn said, “but especially when you’re talking about negotiations, which are understandably and purposely confidential and not something we conduct through the media, the amount of rumors out there can get frustrating. We don’t let it be a distraction.”