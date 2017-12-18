Photos: Bobby Portis helps makeover sick, single mother’s Chicago home

Christmas came early for one Chicago family.

Bulls forward Bobby Portis helped bring a little holiday cheer to a single mother, who has health problems, and her daughter in Chicago.

The Bulls treated the family to an overnight hotel and spa stay while the team cleaned the home and brought in new furniture, decorations and holiday presents.

Portis helped decorate the family’s Christmas tree and placed gift cards as ornaments. He also surprise the family with gifts including an iPad and MacBook.