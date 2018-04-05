PHOTOS: White Sox’ 2018 home opener at Guaranteed Rate Field

The White Sox play against the Detroit Tigers for the season opener Thursday, April 5 at Guaranteed Rate Field. | Erin Brown/Sun-Times

Snow, rain and cold temperatures couldn’t deter White Sox fans from attending the team’s home opener against the Tigers Thursday afternoon.

Fans grilled and played cornhole while tailgating at Guaranteed Rate Field before the first home game of the 2018 season.

Grace Bauer, the 13-year-old daughter of slain Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer, placed the game ball on the mound.

A.J. Pierzynski, catcher for the White Sox during the 2005 World Series, threw the first pitch.

