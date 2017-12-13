Physical shows Ohtani has sprained ligament in pitching elbow: report

The Cubs may have dodged a bullet when Japanese star Shohei Ohtani decided to sign with the Angels last week. It turns out the 23-year-old — called the “Babe Ruth of Japan” — might have come with more baggage than expected.

Ohtani has a damaged ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow, according to a physical obtained by Yahoo Sports. The physical also showed that he received a platelet-rich plasma shot in October to help treat elbow pain due to the low-level sprain.

Ohtani’s first-degree sprain is the least severe of UCL injuries, but it could lead to more serious problems in the future, according to Yahoo Sports. Further damage to the ligament could force Ohtani to undergo Tommy John surgery, which is a reconstructive surgery that typically requires a year recovery.

Ohtani, an unusual dual player as a right-handed pitcher and left handed power hitter, has a fastball that consistently touches 100 mph and a major-league quality split. He’s made it clear that when he’s not pitching, Ohtani wants to bat.

A physical obtained by Yahoo Sports shows that Shohei Ohtani has a low-level sprain in his pitching elbow. | Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Manager Joe Maddon was more than willing to accommodate Ohtani’s request. And because of this, the Cubs were among the final seven teams in on the Ohtani sweepstakes.

The Cubs presentation was said to include a virtual-reality experience illustrating what life as a Cub might look like, but last week, Ohtani decided to sign with Angels.

The Cubs did not comment during the process or after its conclusion.