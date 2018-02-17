Pictures from White Sox camp

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Here are photos taken Saturday of the 2018 White Sox from their spring training complex at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Ariz. Associated Press photos by Carlos Osorio.
Manager Rick Renteria.
Avisail Garcia warms up before hitting.
Jose Abreu gives bat some TLC before taking batting practice.
Tim Anderson talks with teammate Yolmer Sanchez during BP.
Carson Fulmer covers first during pitchers’ fielding practice.
Michael Kopech gets loose with other White Sox pitchers.
Pitchers warm up under the first blue skies of camp.
Pitching prospect Alec Hansen throws during his 25-30 pitch bullpen session.
Michael Kopech signs an autograph for a fan.
Carlos Rodon, working his way back after arthroscopic shoulder surgery, played catch for third time in four days.
Rick Renteria, left, and GM Rick Hahn.
Pitching prospect Michael Kopech.
