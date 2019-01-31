Pierre McGuire mansplained hockey to Olympic champ Kendall Coyne Schofield

Pierre McGuire has had a lot of cringe-worthy moments over the years as a broadcaster, but perhaps the worst of them all came Wednesday when he mansplained hockey to two-time Olympic medalist Kendall Coyne Schofield.

Less than a week after Coyne made waves in the NHL All-Star speed skating competition, she made her broadcasting debut as an analyst for NBC Sports Network’s “Wednesday Night Hockey” coverage of the Lightning-Penguins game.

During pregame, McGuire explained to Coyne which team was which.

“Tampa’s gonna be on your left. Pittsburgh’s gonna be on your right,” McGuire told Coyne with gestures. “What are you expecting out of this game?”

McGuire then treated her like a fan who won a contest rather than an accomplished hockey player, following up with: “We’re paying you to be an analyst, not to be a fan tonight.”

Coyne smiled and nodded as McGuire spoke. She seemed unfazed by his remarks.

But that wasn’t the last time McGuire made things uncomfortable.

As the game started to get intense, the two were comparing the physicality of the NHL to the U.S.-Canada matchups.

“Except I have a cage on for that one,” Coyne said.

McGuire responded: “I’ll be your cage tonight, how’s that?”

He clearly forgot who he’s standing next to.

Coyne is more accomplished in hockey than half the players on the ice. She’s a two-time Olympic medalist with Team USA, winning silver in 2014 and gold in 2018. Coyne is also a seven-time world champion. Oh, and she’s only 26 years old.

Meanwhile, McGuire played only one season of professional hockey in the Netherlands. He also attended to Devils’ training camp in 1984, but didn’t make the team.

After the game, Coyne tweeted that she appreciated everyone’s support and shared a photo of her with Eddie Olczyk and John Forslund.

“What an unforgettable night to cap off this incredible week,” she wrote. “Thank you @NBCSports for the opportunity to be an analyst on #WNH alongside the best linemates in the business.”