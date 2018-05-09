Pirates stun White Sox, Jones with four runs in ninth

Colin Moran’s two-run homer against right-hander Nate Jones capped a four-run ninth inning rally and sent the struggling White Sox to a 6-5 defeat Wednesday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Jones, who entered with a three-run lead, was peppered for four hits with his first 10 pitches of the ninth, including a two-run ground-rule double just beyond the reach of right fielder Daniel Palka near the foul line that cut the Sox lead to one run. Moran followed with his third homer of the season to put the Pirates (21-17) in front.

Pirates left-hander Felipe Vazquez pitched a perfect ninth, sealing the Sox’ fifth straight defeat and ninth in their last 10 games.

Right-hander Reynaldo Lopez allowed two runs over a career-high 7 1/3 innings, exiting to a standing ovation, and Tim Anderson and Daniel Palka homered to help the Sox build a 5-2 lead going into the ninth.

Reynaldo Lopez delivers during the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates Wednesday. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Lopez (2.44 ERA), who was in line for his first win, gave up solo homers to Jordy Mercer and Gregory Polanco in the sixth inning but was otherwise unscathed, giving up three hits and two walks while striking out six. He retired the first 10 batters he faced.

Palka, who hit his third homer, was 3-for-3 with a stolen base, two runs scored and two RBI. Anderson connected for his seventh homer against Pirates right-hander Trevor Williams. Both long balls were two-run shots, Anderson’s scoring Palka.

Welington Castillo doubled off the right field fence to score Jose Rondon from second. Rondon entered the game when left fielder Nicky Delmonico was forced to leave with a bruised quad.

The win halted a four-game losing streak for the Sox, who had lost eight of their last nine.

The Sox (9-25) are off Thursday before opening a three-game series against the Cubs at Wrigley Field this weekend.