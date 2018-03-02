Pitcher Carlos Martinez scratched from start by Cardinals for personal reasons

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Carlos Martinez throws during the first inning of an exhibition spring training baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

JUPITER, Fla. — The St. Louis Cardinals scratched projected Opening Day pitcher Carlos Martinez from his scheduled start against the Boston Red Sox on Friday because of a personal reasons.

Martinez pitched a simulated game on a back field, then returned to his home in Jupiter. Cardinals manager Mike Matheny did not provide a time frame for Martinez’s return.

Video evidence the issue that scratched Carlos Martinez today isn’t his arm. #STLCards pic.twitter.com/fyEedTHMLs — Joe Trezza (@JoeTrezz) March 2, 2018

Bud Norris was moved up a day and replaced Martinez against the Red Sox.

Projected as the Cardinals’ opening day starter, Martinez allowed one run, one hit and three walks in his spring training debut Saturday against the New York Mets. Martinez was 12-11 with a 3.64 ERA last season.