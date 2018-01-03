Pitt’s Kevin Stallings to Louisville fan: ‘We didn’t pay our guys $100,000’

Pitt coach Kevin Stallings has no regrets about standing up for his players.

Louisville players and fans are expecting to hear a lot of these comments this season, just not from opposing coaches.

With his team trailing badly in the second half Tuesday at the KFC Yum Center in Louisville, Pitt coach Kevin Stallings had heard enough from a heckling Cardinals fan.

Stallings yelled twice at the fan, “At least we didn’t pay our guys $100,000.”

Listen to the audio.

Here it is: the audio of Kevin Stallings saying "At least we didn't pay our players 100 thousand dollars." @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/lwAwrAUXj7 — Whitney Harding (@WHAS11Whitney) January 3, 2018

Stallings, of course, was referencing the FBI Investigation into allegations that the father of Lousiville recruit Brian Bowen was offered $100,000.

“Somebody said something bad about my players,” Stallings said after the game. “And so I’m just going to stick up for my players. It was probably said the wrong thing, but I’m not going to let people talk crap about my players. I probably should have used some different words, but the game is over and I’m always going to protect my players.”

Pitt’s Kevin Stallings on why he shouted to U of L fans “at least we don’t pay our players $100,000” pic.twitter.com/6wwgDTjGKK — Tom Lane (@TomLaneWDRB) January 3, 2018

The investigation led to the firing of Louisville coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich. Bowen is attending Louisville but has not played basketball.

Louisville defeated Pitt 77-51.