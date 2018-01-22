Pizza Hut announces deal to give away millions of pizzas for Super Bowl LII

If a player can score a touchdown in 14 seconds or less in the opening drives of Super Bowl LII, every member of Pizza Hut's loyalty program will receive a free pizza. | Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Think back to 2007’s Super Bowl XLI. In the opening kickoff, Devin Hester ran a 92-yard kickoff return in for a touchdown to get the Bears on the board first.

Now 11 years later, a pizza chain is placing a deal on whether an Eagles or Patriots player can accomplish the same feat.

Pizza Hut announced a promotion for Super Bowl LII that could give millions of people free pizza.

But like all good things — there’s a catch.

Here’s the deal: if someone can score a faster touchdown than Hester’s opening return during Feb. 4’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, everyone in America can get a free medium, two-topping pizza. That is, everyone who is registered in Pizza Hut’s loyalty program called “Hut Rewards.” The coupon to receive the free pizza will be automatically credited to accounts to be redeemed Feb. 8 through Feb. 11.

Pizza Hut told USA Today that they already have “several million” members enrolled in their loyalty program and they’re hoping this promotion will encourage more people to sign up.

The feat is not impossible. Since 2011, touchdowns have been scored in the first 14 seconds of a regular season and/or postseason game a total of 15 times, according to USA Today.

It doesn’t matter where your loyalty stands in this game because everyone can cheer for the chance to receive free pizza.

