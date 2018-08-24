Goals: Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo show off matching bats for Players’ Weekend

It’s no secret that Cubs infielders Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant are best friends. They’re lockers are right next to each another in the clubhouse and Bryant had Rizzo stand in his wedding last year. Oh, and don’t forget their successful business: the Bryzzo Souvenir Co.

But in case you needed further proof of arguably the best bromance in the major leagues, take a look at their bats for this weekend’s festivities.

On Friday, the Cubs shared a picture of their customized bats. Rizzo’s bat reads “BRY” and Bryant’s bat reads “ZZO.” Put the barrels of the bats together and you get “BRYZZO” — their signature nickname — in a red heart.

Tony & KB 4eva#PlayersWeekend pic.twitter.com/kiIJNgTpYo Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (44) and third baseman Kris Bryant (17) celebrate their 2-0 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates in a baseball game Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Chicago. | David Banks/Associated Press — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 24, 2018

Talk about friendship goals.

This is all part of Players’ Weekend, which allows players to wear special edition cleats and bats that may not otherwise follow the league’s uniform code. Players will also be sporting jerseys with their nicknames. For example, Rizzo is “Tony” this weekend and Bryant is “KB.”