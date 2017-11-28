Plenty of perch, not much ice: Chicago fishing, Midwest Fishing Report

Perch made the long Thanksgiving holiday something special on the Chicago lakefront and lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report; while ice fishermen continue to wait for the most part.

The photo above came from Kate Powers–I did a Sun-Times column on her family and their Thanksgiving tradition of fishing Navy Pier years ago (there’s some new family members)–and this note:

Fishing was great! Happy Thanksgiving!

Happy, happy Thanksgiving.

LAKEFRONT PERCH

They’re here and in all kinds of places on the Chicago lakefront: North Side harbors, Navy Pier and, best of all, the Southeast Side slips.

Staff at Henry’s Sports and Bait said the madness of the Thanksgiving weekend tempered a bit by Tuesday, but perch are going up and down the lakefront, including DuSable Harbor, not just the Southeast Side slips.

Cory Gecht at Park Bait said lots of people out at Montrose, too, they started getting bigger ones the last few days.

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station, Ind., texted:

Well I’m sure ya know perch at slips all the way to 101st 92 to 95th street some real nice ones coming from there Baby golden roachs and xl fatheads help keep some of the dinks away and seem to catch bigger fish

Lakefront great Gary Bloom messaged:

My buddy limiting at the pier last 3 days. Minnows . 9-10 inchers

Charlie Patrick posted:

For those that have access to a boat theres bigger sized fish stacked up in the river channel in 34fow…..heavier chrome spoons with a minnow head.

Frankie Cugino posted over the holiday weekend:

I got 15 jumbo perch by 8am at the pier today 12’ plus

Even I was doubling up Monday at the Southeast Side slips (see column tomorrow).

PIER PASSES

This is probably a good time to remember that pier passes are now available at Henry’s Sports and Bait. The passes allow for legal access to select piers available. They cost $6 cash with one per valid fishing license.

ICE FISHING?

Kurt Justice of Kurt’s Island Sport Shop in Minocqua in northern Wisconsin put it this way:

Weather just can’t make up its mind. Temps keep dipping above and below the freezing mark making things difficult for both ice and open water anglers to figure out what to do. Ice anglers enjoying success where they can find safe ice (3-5” in some bays) Walleye and Perch making up bulk of reports. Some Pike reports. Little on Bluegill or Crappies yet. We won’t gain any ice this week, but also won’t lose much. This tease – going on three weeks now – has anglers antsy to get on ice. Use caution! Creepers, flotation, ropes and a buddy are highly recommended if you feel the need to try. Otherwise, wait for the next cold snap, water ready to go, just need some cold and a little calm.

MUDPUPPIES REMINDER

Mudpuppies, which are sometimes caught this time of the year. As Don Ayres reminded earlier this month, they are protected and they need to be released unharmed.

AREA CREEKS/LAKES

With the weather forecast, I expect more out trying for crappie in the next few days.

As to bass, Ken “Husker” O’Malley sent this:

Hey Dale, Here is a recap of this week’s fishing. What could be better than catching some bass thanksgiving morning and coming home to the smell of turkey waffing throughout the house? Area Lakes- bass numbers have been slow with the cold overnight temps. Slowly work a 1/4 jig tipped with a Berkley chigger craw along the outside weedlines and drop offs. Warmup will trigger a more consistent bite. TTYL — Ken “Husker” O’Malley

AREA WATER LEVELS

Click here to find river closures listed by the Illinois DNR. Go to http://water.weather.gov//ahps2/index.php?wfo=lot to check area water levels and projection. To get to more specific gauges, even on creeks, in Illinois, go to http://waterdata.usgs.gov/il/nwis/current/?type=flow

BRAIDWOOD LAKE

Closed for the year.

CALUMET SYSTEM

CHAIN O’LAKES

Staff at Triangle Sports and Marine said crappie and bluegill are still out on the main lake; a few are trailing suckers for muskies or throwing Phantom glide baits; walleye are slow, few being caught below the McHenry Dam; some yellow bass in blow holes at channel mouths.

LOCK/DRAWDOWN: The Stratton Lock is closed for the season; and drawdown underway. With the drawdown, use caution navigating. For more info and lake updates, go to Fox Waterway Agency or call (847) 587-8540.

CHICAGO RIVER

Capt. Pat Harrison of Pat Harrison Outdoors sent this:

Chicago River Report I was off last week talked to a few guys that were out Perch fishing and did OK. They said they caught a lot of fish but had to sort through them a lot of 6 to 9 inch fish but managed to get limits of 10 in. plus keepers. They are using crappie rigs with Fat head Minnow heads hooked through the eyes to keep them on the hook better. I am planning on getting out this week and back at it. I am starting to put my show schedule together for this year. Looking forward to seeing old friends and making some new ones at the shows. Have a Great week catch some fish enjoy this weather. — www.patharrisonoutdoors.com Thanks Pat

DELAVAN, WISCONSIN

DES PLAINES RIVER

Marcus Benesch sent this and the photo above:

Dale, River levels are quite normal for this time of year. Water temperatures are ranging from 39 to 43 in parts of Lake and Cook County where I was fishing. Further north the river and launch at Russel Rd was frozen over Sunday morning. Pike are biting lures well for those temperatures. Almost got into double digits on Sunday using a white Jake. Now is the time for the biggest and most well fed pike of the year so up sizing tackle is practical. Sent a picture of 34″ Pike from over the weekend. Marcus Benesch Gurnee, Il

DOWNSTATE NOTES

POWERTON: Closed, shore fishing reopens Dec. 26. EVERGREEN: Bait shop and boat rental are closed for the season. HENNEPIN-HOPPER: Closed for the season. SOUTHERN ILLINOIS: Check with Jason Johns of Boneyard Fishing. LAKE SHELBYVILLE: Check with Ken Wilson of Ken Wilson Guide Service.

Larry Dozard of larrysfishinghole.com sent this update on some closing dates Downstate:

Dale, Here are the Winter Lake Closures I have from IDNR for Central IL (& couple extra).

ANDERSON LAKE –– – THIS AREA Will CLOSE TO BOAT FISHING in Main Lake on Oct. 21st with Last Day to Fishing being Oct. 20 th during waterfowl season with bank fishing Only allowed. BANNER MARSH – ** THIS AREA WILL CLOSE TO BOAT FISHING Oct. 1 8 th (last day to boat fish will be Oct. 1 7 th) — AND BANK FISHING ONLY ALLOWED AFTER 1PM but NO FISHING ALLOWED in EAST POINT ACCESS AREA, which is CLOSED TO ALL FISHING to provide a GOOSE REFUGE AREA during season till Feb. 1st – – CLINTON LAKE -R EMEMBER an easterly area of Clinton Lake between the DeWitt (CH14) and the 48 bridges will CLOSE to protect fish and wildlife FROM OCT. 10th through – typically March 31st – but with weekend, could be March 30th, 2018..? DOUBLE T S.F.&W.A. ** THIS AREA WILL CLOSE TO FISHING Oct. 1 st with LAST DAY to Fish being Sept. 30th and will remain CLOSED till Feb 1st.. EVERGREEN LAKE – -Bait Shop Fall Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. 7 Days

And LAST DAY BAIT SHOP OPEN is Oct. 1 4 th (Depending on bait supply) – Boat Rental Fall Hours: 8:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M. SAT. & SUN. ONLY

– BOAT RENTAL will CLOSE for the season Oct. 8th

– – A SOUTHERN PART OF EVERGREEN LAKE – AROUND DEER ISLAND and ALL OF SIX-MILE CREEK BAY IS CLOSED TO GAS MOTORS from Oct. 15th through JAN. 1st to allow resting areas for migratory waterfowl. YOU ARE ALLOWED TO STILL RUN A TROLLING MOTOR IN THESE AREAS ONLY.- HENNEPIN-HOPPER LAKES – Lakes are CLOSED for the Season McMASTER LAKE at SNAKEDEN HOLLOW – * THIS AREA WILL CLOSE TO FISHING for the Season on Oct. 1 6 th (last day to fish is Oct. 1 5 th) till Feb. 1st — NEWTON LAKE – As written in the fishing regs booklet : ** The cold arm of Newton Lake shall be Closed daily from one-half hour before sunrise until 1:00 pm to all fishing and boat traffic except for legal waterfowl hunters during waterfowl season commencing with regular duck season through the close of the Canada goose and regular duck season.

* For here – Regular South Waterfowl Season: Nov. 23 – Jan. 31 POWERTON LAKE – WINTER HOURS (Oct. 1st – April 30th): 8am – 4pm

– THIS LAKE WILL CLOSE TO BOAT FISHING ON OCT. 21 th (Last day for Boat fishing will be Oct. 20 th) and CLOSES TO SHORE FISHING and ALL FISHING ON OCT. 2 8 th (Last day for Shore fishing is Oct. 2 7th )

and REOPENS TO SHORE FISHING ONLY ON DEC. 2 6 t h AND NO BOAT FISHING till FEB. 15th – – PRAIRIE LAKE in Jim Edgar/ Panther Creek State F&W Area – Lake access is CLOSED to Fishing from Nov. 1st – Jan. 15th until After 12:01 PM on Wednesdays and Saturday s . RICE LAKE – * THIS AREA WILL CLOSE TO FISHING on OCT. 21st with Last Day of Fishing being OCT. 20th and Will Re-Open at end of Duck & Goose Season.. SPRING LAKE (South & North) – * THIS AREA WILL BE CLOSED TO BOAT FISHING in Hunting Area ON OCT. 21st with Last Day to Boat Fish being Oct. 20 th –with BANK FISHING ALLOWED ONLY AFTER 1pm–AREAS THAT REMAIN OPEN TO BOATS ARE NORTH OF MAPLE ISLAND with ramp at north end at the Sky Ranch Road launch and IN PIKE HOLE with carry in boats – AND Shore Fishing is allowed in entire Lake after 1pm in Hunting areas or at boat ramps all day.. SANGCHRIS LAKE – * THE WEST and EAST ARMS OF LAKE and Small AREA NEAR DAM ARE CLOSED DURING WATERFOWL SEASON to boat traffic effective Oct. 1 8 th (last day to boat fish will be Oct. 1 7 th) through Jan. 31, 201 8 (during this time fishing boat traffic is permitted in the center hot arm only). Keep up the Good Work, Enjoy the Fall &

GOOD FISHING larrysfishinghole.com Larry

FOX RIVER: WESTERN SUBURBS

FOX RIVER: WISCONSIN

GREEN BAY/STURGEON BAY

No update from Lance LaVine at Howie’s Tackle in Sturgeon Bay.

The Wisconsin DNR report is usually posted Tuesdays and includes reports from both the bay and lake sides.

GENEVA LAKE, WISCONSIN

HEIDECKE LAKE

Closed for the year.

ILLINOIS RIVER

Check fishing status at B & B Live Bait–(815) 433-0432–in Ottawa, where hours are now in the morning.

INDIANA STREAMS (LAKE MICHIGAN TRIBUTARIES)

Access points for Trail Creek can be found on the Trail Creek Access Map. Access points for Little Cal and Salt Creek, which are closer to Chicago than Trail Creek, may be found at littlecal_saltcreek_access.

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station, Ind., texted:

Good steelhead action at salt creek around the bass pro complex voodoo jigs tipped with waxworms or butterworms drifting with Bloodrun floats spawn saks taking fish too

KANKAKEE RIVER

Check with Kankakee River Trading Post in Altorf.

LAKE ERIE

The Ohio DNR has general Lake Erie info and a fishing report.

LAKEFRONT

Perch report is at the top. Probably some steelhead and browns around, but focus on perch.

SALMON SNAGGING: Snagging season on the Illinois lakefront is open in four places. The daily bag is five total of Chinook and/or coho. Here are the details from the fishing regs booklet:

Snagging for chinook and coho salmon only is permitted from the

following Lake Michigan shoreline areas from October 1 through

December 31; however, no snagging is allowed at any time within 200

feet of a moored watercraft or as posted:

A) Lincoln Park Lagoon from the Fullerton Avenue Bridge to the

southern end of the Lagoon.

B) Waukegan Harbor (in North Harbor basin only).

C) Winnetka Power Plant discharge area.

D) Jackson Harbor (Inner and Outer Harbors).

LaSALLE LAKE

Closed for the year.

MADISON CHAIN, WISCONSIN

Check the latest from D & S Bait on Facebook.

MAZONIA

Closed for the year, except Monster Lake at Mazonia South remains open year-round. Check with Jon Meder at Jon’s Bait Shop–(815) 237-2822–in South Wilmington.

MENOMINEE RIVER, WISCONSIN

Check with Mike Mladeik at Mike Mladenik Guide Service sent this:

MILWAUKEE HARBOR

Check the Wisconsin DNR Lake Michigan Report, which generally comes out Tuesdays for updates.

NORTHERN WISCONSIN

REMINDER: Muskie fishing ends Thursday.

MINOCQUA: Kurt Justice of Kurt’s Island Sport Shop in Minocqua sent this:

Weather just can’t make up its mind. Temps keep dipping above and below the freezing mark making things difficult for both ice and open water anglers to figure out what to do. Musky anglers still heading out (Season open thru Thursday 11/30) but not a lot of success. Some landings either froze in or too slippery to launch, but enough opportunity to keep plugging away. Ice anglers enjoying success where they can find safe ice (3-5” in some bays) Walleye and Perch making up bulk of reports. Some Pike reports. Little on Bluegill or Crappies yet. We won’t gain any ice this week, but also won’t lose much. This tease – going on three weeks now – has anglers antsy to get on ice. Use caution! Creepers, flotation, ropes and a buddy are highly recommended if you feel the need to try. Otherwise, wait for the next cold snap, water ready to go, just need some cold and a little calm. Or spend this weekend at the Ice Extravaganza Friday and Saturday only at Kurt’s Kurt Justice

Kurt’s Island Sport Shop

www.kurtsislandsports.com

EAGLE RIVER: No report this week from B+L, from reports from Colin Crawford of Colin Crawford Guide Service, for the Eagle River Chamber of Commerce:

NORTHWEST INDIANA

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station, Ind. texted:

Good steelhead action at salt creek around the bass pro complex voodoo jigs tipped with waxworms or butterworms drifting with Bloodrun floats spawn saks taking fish too Crappie good around 249 bridge in the ditch on minnows along old concrete wall and dead wood Lots of people out crappie and perch galore. Some really nice crappie been getting caught at mouth of Mazo channel wolf lake crappie minnows under a floatBelow dam at lake George in Hobart crappie on minnows and white jigs tipped with beemoth fished in dam current

David Martin Repya messaged:

Few Lakers and white fish in MC.. Some steelhead in creek..fishing is day 2 day

WILLOW SLOUGH: Boat fishing is closed for waterfowl seasons. LAKER REMINDER: Indiana now has a daily bag of three lake trout on Lake Michigan, to match Michigan. Illinois’ daily bag remains at two.

ROCK RIVER, WISCONSIN

ROOT RIVER, WISCONSIN

Reports are winding down from the Wisconsin DNR.

ST. JOSEPH, MICHIGAN

Staff at Tackle Haven in Benton Harbor said there’s some whitefish off the piers and boaters are taking good steelhead in the lower river.

ST. JOSEPH RIVER, INDIANA

Click here for reports from the Indiana DNR.

SHABBONA LAKE

Lakeside is closed until ice fishing comes. Park hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information and reports from Lakeside, go to shabbonalake.com or call (815) 824-2581.

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN LAKEFRONT

The Wisconsin DNR posts a report during open water at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/fishing/lakemichigan/OutdoorReport.html. It is usually posted by Tuesday afternoon. Streadsm flow info is at http://waterdata.usgs.gov/wi/nwis/current?type=flow.

WISCONSIN DELLS

Check with River’s Edge.

WISCONSIN RIVER

WOLF LAKE



Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station, Ind. texted:

Some really nice crappie been getting caught at mouth of Mazo channel wolf lake crappie minnows under a float

Mazo Channel is also referred to as the Corn Channel on the Indiana side.

WOLF RIVER, WISCONSIN

