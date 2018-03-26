Plenty to play for down the for Blackhawks’ youngsters, including Dylan Sikura

They’ll say otherwise, because they’re professionals and they have pride, but the last six games of the season don’t mean a heck of a lot to Patrick Kane, Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook and the other veterans on the Blackhawks roster. They can’t — not after so many years of playoff pushes and Stanley Cup runs.

But these last two weeks mean a heck of a lot to Victor Ejdsell, who will make his NHL debut Monday as the Hawks’ top-line center, between Kane and Brandon Saad. They mean a heck of a lot to Dylan Sikura, who will make his NHL debut Thursday once his immigration paperwork is completed. They mean a heck of a lot to the likes of David Kampf and Matthew Highmore, Andreas Martinsen and Tomas Jurco, who are hoping to make a lasting impression that will lead to a job in the fall.

Therefore, they still mean a heck of a lot to Joel Quenneville, who is trying to figure out what his team might look like next season — assuming he’s here to see it.

“It’s good for the kids, as well — good experience,” Quenneville said. “They get some exposure, see the pace, the strength, the decision-making that goes on, and the time factor. That helps them prepare going into the following year — having a good offseason, building yourself up strength-wise and quickness-wise.”

Northeastern's Dylan Sikura celebrates his goal during the second period of an NCAA northeast regional playoff hockey game against Michigan on Saturday. (AP Photo)

The Hawks lineup Monday night against the San Jose Sharks is stunningly young, especially considering how old they were when the season began. Of the 19 players who played in an opening-night 10-1 thrashing of the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins (remember that?), only 10 will be in the lineup against the Sharks.

Erik Gustafsson just turned 26. Jordan Oesterle and Jurco are 25 (as is Saad and Connor Murphy). Vinnie Hinostroza, John Hayden and Kampf are 23, while Highmore, Ejdsell and Sikura are 22 (as is Nick Schmaltz). Then there’s 20-year-old Alex DeBrincat. Not to mention 21-year-old Gustav Forsling (currently in Rockford) and 22-year-old Anthony Duclair (currently injured).

Not all of these players are guaranteed to be a big part of the future. But they’re getting a chance this season that they normally wouldn’t, not in a typical playoff season. That’s the bright spot in an otherwise miserable campaign.

“Just try to be a sponge and try to learn from the older guys and the coaching staff,” Sikura said. “I can] get a little experience here and get my five games in, and hopefully learn as much as I can and come back next year.”

It’s been a whirlwind for Sikura and Ejdsell. Sikura’s senior season at Northeastern ended in heartbreak in the NCAA tournament on Saturday. He signed a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday and showed up to watch practice and meet the team on Monday.

Ejdsell, meanwhile, was acquired from the Predators in the Ryan Hartman trade on Feb. 26. Last week, he was assigned to Rockford after his season in Sweden ended. Four days later, he was called up by the Hawks as an emergency replacement for Hayden, who’s battling an upper-body injury.

“It’s been going so fast I haven’t thought about how crazy it is,” the 6-5, 214-pound Ejdsell said. “I’m super excited to be here.”

That youthful enthusiasm and motivation can spill over to the more established guys who are playing out the string, too.

“As a group, we’ve done a really good job of integrating everybody and staying upbeat and trying to get better each and every day,” Highmore said. “That’s the No. 1 goal here, is to win every game and to get better and push each other and make headway.”

Follow me on Twitter @MarkLazerus

Email: mlazerus@suntimes.com