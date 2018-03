Podcast: Blackhawks are overpaying for their own players, and it could cost them

On the latest episode of On The Beat, Mark Lazerus of the Sun-Times and Tracey Myers of NHL.com take a look at the future of the Blackhawks’ blue line and discuss Stan Bowman’s disconcerting penchant for overpaying his own players. They also break down the races for the league’s top awards — the Hart, Norris, Calder, Vezina and Jack Adams — and get into a bevy of listener questions, from travel nightmares to Dylan Sikura to breaking into the business.