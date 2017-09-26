Podcast in Print: It’s early but plenty to like about Bears’ defense

Adam L. Jahns: Let me just start with this: I need a break from discussing the Bears’ quarterback situation. Give me a day. Mike Glennon will start Thursday night against the Packers. The Bears are 1-2 despite him. That said, let’s talk about the defense. They’ve been as good as the Bears had hoped they’d be. They’ve held their own against two high-powered offenses in the Falcons and Steelers.

Adam Hoge: ​What’s interesting is that if you just look at where the defense ranks through three weeks, the numbers are very average. They’re 12th in net yards (321.7), 17th in yards per play (5.33), 21st in points per game (23.0) and 26th in third-down percentage (45.9). But as you know, Adam, numbers can be deceiving. The reality is that other than the 88-yard touchdown to the Falcons’ Austin Hooper in Week 1, the Bears’ defense has been remarkably consistent. The unit has only allowed three touchdown drives of 60 or more yards, and there are only three teams in the NFL (Bills, Panthers and Washington) that have allowed fewer. I think it all starts up front with that defensive line, which is helping mask some deficiencies (and three key injuries) behind them. Akiem Hicks is playing at an All-Pro level, earning every penny of that $48 million extension he signed right before the regular season opener.

Jahns: Let’s also not forget who the Bears faced in the first three weeks. The Falcons were first in scoring and second in total offense last season. The Steelers were 10th and seventh, respectively. They’re top-notch teams with a ton of talent that can strain defenses in a variety of ways. The Bears held their own against them. Heck, they weren’t that shabby against the Buccaneers. At least, I didn’t feel that way. Glennon was the one who threw and fumbled away everything in Tampa. Sorry, I went back to quarterbacks, again. That’s my default setting as of late. Moving on … speaking of the defensive front, when is outside linebacker Leonard Floyd going to produce the game we all expect of him? He’s a versatile player for defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. He’s valuable in coverage. But his No. 1 job still is sacking the quarterback. Once he starts doing that, the Bears’ defense can really feel good about itself.

Hoge: I gave Floyd a pass in the first two games because I thought he was really good against the run and still caused some disruption, even though he didn’t register a sack. The Steelers game was a little different, though. He actually got beat in coverage once and I didn’t notice him at all as a pass rusher. We’re three weeks into the season and he only has three quarterback knockdowns and three hurries, according to STATS. That ties him for 58th in the entire league. I understand that Fangio drops him back into coverage a lot, but eventually you need to see more production from the former No. 9 overall pick. That said, he didn’t have his breakout game last year until the Bears visited Green Bay in Week 6, and Aaron Rodgers sure sounded like he’s worried about Floyd when he talked to us via conference call. Maybe Floyd will be a difference-maker Thursday night.

Bears OLB Leonard Floyd leaps after QB Ben Roethlisberger. (Getty)

Jahns: The Bears also need their secondary to be difference-making. Losing safety Quintin Demps hurts, but giving younger players more opportunities to learn, play and prove themselves will help in the long run. Rookie safery Eddie Jackson’s first interception is coming soon, too. It’s the cornerbacks who have surprised me, though. It starts with Kyle Fuller’s re-emergence. But Marcus Cooper has been better than advertised, too. If Prince Amukamara plays up to his talent level and stays healthy, Fangio might actually have a very good trio at his disposal. Being able to mix and match his coverage options with his cornerbacks only will enhance his defense. It’s early, but the Steelers game told me that big plays are possible this year from the secondary. Last season was a different story when the Bears had a league-low 11 takeaways.

Hoge: Well, it still concerns me that the Bears don’t have any interceptions. Cooper and Fuller have both had multiple chances, too. They can’t keep letting those opportunities slip away. Another concern I have — especially with Rodgers looming — is that Jameis Winston and Ben Roethlisberger were both off the last two weeks. They missed open throws against this defense. It should have been 7-0 on the first play of the game Sunday. The pressure up front gets some credit for forcing the misses, but it still concerns me that those open shots were available. Enough of the negativity, though. This unit has been very solid through three weeks. If the Bears can get Floyd going and start picking the ball off, they’re going to find a way to win more games.

Jahns: They’ll also find ways to win more games with better quarterback play. That’s all part of complementary football, right? Sorry. This was about the defense. But as the old saying goes, the best defense is a good offense. Just saying.