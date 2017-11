Hoge & Jahns Podcast: Onus on Bears to keep Rodgers-less Packers down

In episode 128 of their podcast, the Chicago Sun-Times’ Adam L. Jahns and WGN Radio’s Adam Hoge break down the Bears’ Week 10 matchup against the Aaron Rodgers-less Packers.

Will Packers backup Brett Hundley be better in his third start? What will Mitch Trubisky become over the second half of the season? Plus, an interview with Mike Heller of The Big 920 (Milwaukee) and The Big 1070 (Madison).