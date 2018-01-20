Point guard Kris Dunn has now been ruled out of Monday’s game in New Orleans

ATLANTA – Justin Holiday isn’t shy about discussing the Kris Dunn dunk gone wrong.

One problem, however: He didn’t see it.

As a matter of fact, he refuses to even watch a replay of it.

“Can’t,’’ the Bulls forward said on Saturday. “Won’t watch it. If someone gets hurt I don’t go back and re-watch it.’’

All Holiday knew was it wasn’t good, and the news of Dunn’s condition didn’t get any better, either.

According to coach Fred Hoiberg, Dunn’s concussion symptoms have not improved, and he has now been ruled out of travelling to New Orleans for Monday’s game against the Pelicans.

“New Orleans is out for sure,’’ Hoiberg said. “Still day-to-day. We’ll know more after he sees the doctor [on Sunday], but he’s had no change of symptoms.’’

It was in the Wednesday loss to Golden State that Dunn went up for a break-away dunk, grabbed the rim a bit off balance, and let go at the worst time possible. He landed on his face, dislocating two teeth, as well as actually chipping the United Center floor.

The second-year guard was initially cleared of a concussion Wednesday evening, but woke up on Thursday with a headache and dizziness. Doctors then put him back in the concussion protocol, and with the condition not improving, he will miss at least the first two games of this current three-game road trip.

“From how guys described it, what I heard, I’m not surprised,’’ Holiday said, when hearing that Dunn was still sidelined. “I had a – I don’t want to say regular concussion because there’s no such thing – but I hit my head on the ground back in college. I didn’t miss a game because we had like a week between games, but everybody is different with those. It’s never a good situation.’’

Jerian Grant was given the starting nod in Dunn’s place, and will hold that spot down against the Pelicans.

“Kris gets a little more downhill than Jerian does,’’ Holiday said of the difference between the two. “Jerian is more of, I’d say he’s more of a pass-first point guard. Kris is more of a score-first, but yet he still gets everyone involved. They both bring different things to the floor. Pairing the both of them has been good for us. We won’t have that [for a bit], but it’s been good.’’

With Dunn absent and Grant starting, Hoiberg used rookie Ryan Arcidiacono as the back-up point guard against the Hawks, while Zach LaVine also shared in those ball-handling duties.

Payne-ful update

There is still no definite timetable for point guard Cameron Payne to return from his Sept. 8 right foot surgery, but he continued taking baby steps forward.

“He’s been cleared to do some 5-on-0 and non-contact portions of practice,’’ Hoiberg said. “We still don’t want him exploding a lot off that foot.’’

Payne was acquired in the Taj Gibson/Doug McDermott trade with Oklahoma City at last year’s trade deadline, and has appeared in just 11 games since the move was made.