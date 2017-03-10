Point guard play is still uncertain, as Bulls win preseason opener

NEW ORLEANS – John Paxson isn’t living with regret these days.

The Bulls VP of basketball operations made that very clear at the start of training camp.

“You can always look back and make judgments,’’ Paxson said, when asked if the front office pushed the button on the rebuild too early. “I firmly believe that when we sat there on draft night and made that [Jimmy Butler] deal it was the right thing to do for the future. … We don’t regret what we did.’’

The jury is still out on that one.

Yes, it was only the preseason opener, but facing off against Rajon Rondo – one of the “Three Alphas’’ they cleansed themselves from this offseason – the veteran not only showed them how much they’ll miss his leadership, but once again showed the Bulls the major instability they still have at the point guard position.

Rondo finished with only five points and eight assists in the 113-109 Bulls win, but ran the offense like a maestro at the start.

The point guard play of the Bulls?

Call it a bit confusing.

First, the decision was made to start Jerian Grant over Kris Dunn. Why the big deal, especially since coach Fred Hoiberg already said that Dunn would start Wednesday night’s game in Dallas? Well, the Bulls front office has said numerous times that Dunn, along with Lauri Markkanen and Zach LaVine, are the three centerpieces of the rebuild.

It would make sense to get Dunn as many minutes as possible with the starters, especially since LaVine and Markkanen are both sidelined with injuries. Considering the lack of minutes Dunn played in Minnesota his rookie season, they would seem precious for the second-year guard.

“The thing I’ve been most impressed with him – and this goes back to our minicamp before summer league – is the leadership qualities he showed,’’ Hoiberg said of going with Grant over Dunn. “Obviously, that’s a big thing moving forward with such a young team is who is going to develop into that leadership role. And he has played well. He has gotten us into an offense. Defensively, he has been much better as far as his consistent pickup point. And he has shot well.

“I’ve been happy with both those guys.’’

The good news was Dunn didn’t take it personally, and seemed to understand that if he wants that starting job he’s going to have to earn it.

“I mean both good point guards, both want to take on that leadership,’’ Dunn said of the decision. “I think it’s good for us. We’re not really out here trying to battle each other. We’re trying to provide for our team and get the most wins we can here.’’

Not if the Bulls (1-0) play defense like they did in the opening quarter. Yes, the Bulls played with pace, scoring 30 points in the first quarter, while shooting 6-for-14 from three-point range. One major problem: It’s not make-it-take-it in the NBA.

New Orleans lit Jim Boylen’s defense up in those first 12 minutes, putting up 46 points on 14-for-20 shooting and receiving very little resistance.

As for the Grant-Dunn battle, Grant obviously outplayed him, scoring 11 points with nine assists to Dunn’s 11 and three, respectively. Meanwhile, the Bulls grabbed control of the game in the third quarter and finished with eight players in double figures.

“I think we both handled it well,’’ Dunn said. “We both encouraged one another, and we both went out there and played well.’’