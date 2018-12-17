Police still trying to find man who got in scuffle with Blackhawks mascot

Police said Tommy Hawk was attacked by a man at the Blackhawks game on Friday. | Michael Jarecki/For Sun-Times Media

Chicago police on Monday were trying to identify and locate the man who got in a fight with Blackhawks team mascot, Tommy Hawk.

“The offender left the scene but we’re trying to locate him,” police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Monday morning.

The unidentified man who got into with the Blackhawks mascot got body slammed and punched several times by Tommy Hawk before leaving the scene — a spectacle caught on cellphone video that’s gone viral.

The incident took place in the concourse of the United Center after a loss to the Winnipeg Jets Friday night.

Police said the man began punching Tommy Hawk (also a man) in the face and put him in a headlock around 11:15 p.m.

The alleged attacker was described as a white man between 18 and 20, about 5-foot-5 and 160 pounds.

But the police narrative doesn’t necessarily match the scene caught on video, which was widely circulated online.

In a series of Snapchat videos which were shared on Twitter, Tommy Hawk is seen pushing the man and landing a few jabs of his own.

“Watch out for the kid,” the man says as the Hawks mascot picks him up and slams him onto the ground.

Once the man is on the floor, the Hawks mascot leans over him and throws several punches, with the man appearing to fight back to some degree. In the final segment of the video, Tommy Hawk pushes the man away from him.

A Blackhawks spokesman said team officials were aware of the incident and looking into it.

“We are gathering the facts and will have no further comment at this time, pending our investigation,” the spokesman said.