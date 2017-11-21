Porter Jr. injury devastating for Mizzou with Bulls a close second

LOS ANGELES – Missouri basketball suffered a huge blow on Tuesday with the news that true freshman Michael Porter Jr. was expected to miss the remainder of the season after he has back surgery.

Standing in that line of misery just behind Mizzou?

There’s the Bulls, likely shaking their heads at what could have been a potential piece in the rebuild come the June draft.

Porter’s play-making and scoring ability have been opening eyes for almost two years, as the forward would have been a perfect fit for the likes of Kris Dunn, Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkanen. And while the surgery does have a three-month recovery time and plenty of months for Porter Jr. to show teams he’s healthy, the fact that it’s back surgery is never a good sign.

By league rules the Bulls couldn’t discuss Porter specifically, but coming from Iowa State, Fred Hoiberg still keeps a pulse of the college game and knew how devastating an injury like this can be for a program.

“I know by rule I can’t talk about specific players, but it’s tough for any kid that has season-ending injuries,’’ Hoiberg said. “You feel for anybody that’s going through that type of situation and hope for a speedy return for anybody going through that type of thing.’’

General manager Gar Forman had been in Europe earlier this month, reportedly scouting all things Luka Doncic, and sources indicated that the Bulls were already deep into putting together their reports on Porter.

Both players were considered to be locks for two of those top three draft spots.

Handled it fine

Hoiberg said Jerian Grant took the news of his removal from his starting point guard spot “fine,’’ as the focus for Grant is to get his confidence back and get him into a new rhythm with the second unit.

“Again, he’s struggling a little bit right now so I think changing up his rhythm to get him going again,’’ Hoiberg said of Grant. “For the most part he’s made simple plays, he’s done a good job with his assist-to-turnover. He has not shot the ball very well to this point, so hopefully this change will be good for him, and he can string some games together here and gain some confidence.

“Obviously we’re going to evaluate things after each game, we’ll go back and watch the film, but we plan on this being a long-term change.’’