Porter Moser turns down St. John’s in favor of staying at Loyola

Porter Moser will remain the men’s basketball head coach at Loyola after turning down an offer from St. John’s. The Ramblers coach had emerged as the Red Storm’s preferred option and was reportedly offered a significant raise from his current salary, but declined it in favor of staying at the school he’s worked at since 2011.

“People in business say I’m crazy for passing up opportunities and the money,” Moser said in a statement provided by Loyola. “But what they don’t know is the amazing young men I coach and the culture we have built.

“What they don’t know are the amazing young men who are committed to come to Loyola and wear the Maroon and Gold. What they don’t know are the people and friends that make up the Loyola community. And what they don’t know is what makes me tick. So what I do say to Rambler nation is … let’s keep building this culture and making a difference. Let’s keep chasing championships.

“Let’s do things better than we have ever done before. With that said … I’M ALL IN!”

St. John’s hoped it’d be able to replace Chris Mullin, whose return to the school didn’t lead to the same success as his playing days, with a much different option in Moser. The 50-year-old has cut his teeth as a head coach at Midwest schools – first at Little Rock and Illinois State before landing at Loyola – and would’ve been in for a major challenge taking over a struggling Big East program.

Moser, who led the Ramblers to the Final Four last year, visited with officials from St. John’s this week to discuss the job opening. The New York Post reports the school offered him an annual salary topping $2 million, which would’ve been a massive increase from the $900,000 per year he reportedly receives from Loyola.

However, it appears the money wasn’t enough to convince Moser to make a life-changing decision as he enters his 50s. Moser believed he’d take the job if offered it during his visit, according to the New York Post, but moving his four children across the country and tackling a new recruiting challenge in New York City ended up persuading him otherwise.

The bad news for the Red Storm is stellar news for the Ramblers, who’ve won 20-plus games in three of the last five seasons under Moser’s watch.

“We couldn’t be more excited to continue to have Porter Moser lead our men’s basketball program and have said all along that he is a perfect fit at Loyola,” Ramblers athletic director Steve Watson said in a statement. “Porter’s accomplishments here, especially over the last five years, speak for themselves, and most importantly, he has achieved success by doing things the right way with high-character student-athletes.”

Loyola has posted a 141-125 record in eight seasons under Moser.