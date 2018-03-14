Potential Cinderella Loyola keeps noise out of locker room ahead of Miami game

Loyola celebrated at Gentile Arena Sunday when the basketball team found out it was facing Miami in the first round of March Madness. | Annie Costabile/Sun-Times

DALLAS — Experts can talk, but don’t expect Loyola coach Porter Moser and his crew to listen.

Eleventh-seeded Loyola has been deemed this year’s potential March Madness Cinderella team. Even 98-year-old Loyola basketball chaplain, Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, has a special bracket in her back pocket called the “Cinderella dream” where Loyola wins it all.

But the Ramblers are trying to tune out the noise and not get caught up in the projections.

Before heading into the first round of March Madness, junior guard Marques Townes said the team is keeping a “laser-like focus” on the task at hand, which is defeating sixth-seeded University of Miami Thursday in Dallas.

“We’re just focused on our team and what we have to do to win this game,” Townes said. “We have this thing that we say, just have our blinders on, just block everything out and just focus on us, focus on togetherness, just look forward to this next game and what we have to do to win this game and set our goals for this next game.”

Moser has repeatedly emphasized to his team that the only predictions that matter are the ones that are made within your own locker room.

“[Heading into the Missouri Valley Conference tournament,] we didn’t talk about the at-large bid,” Moser said. “The same thing with this distraction … Their focus hasn’t changed. This week of practice for these film sessions has been good, and the blinders have got to be strictly on Miami, what we have to do for ourselves and what we have to do with Miami.”

Miami coach Jim Larranaga knows firsthand that an 11th-seeded team can easily manage an upset over the sixth-seeded opponent. In 2006, Larranaga coached 11th-seeded George Mason University to an upset over sixth-seeded Michigan State University and then he led them to the Final Four before losing to Florida. Knowing that, Larranaga doesn’t want to underestimate Loyola.

“My experience is seeding doesn’t matter that much, it’s how well you play,” Larranaga said. “The challenge for our Miami team is we need to play at a very, very high level to compete with them … We’ve got to be sure that we understand the caliber of our opponent has earned an awful lot of respect. There’s only one way for us really to earn that same kind of respect, and that’s to play great [Thursday].”

And Larranaga noted it doesn’t help their situation when the Ramblers are entering the tournament hotter than they’ve ever been. Loyola has won 18 of its previous 19 games. With multiple players contributing to the team’s success, it’s hard for opponents like Miami to key in on one player or design a defensive strategy.

Regardless of what others are saying, both teams agreed they had a mutual respect for one another.

“Sometimes people think you can’t respect [your opponents],” Moser said. “Respect is not a weakness. And I mean, these guys have an unbelievable amount of respect for Miami. And all our focus is on what we have to do to try to contain their athleticism because they’re extremely athletic.”

Loyola earning its first NCAA Tournament-berth in more than three decades may be a tale within itself, but senior guard Donte Ingram said the Ramblers aren’t done writing their Cinderella story.

“We’re far from content,” Ingram said. “We’re not happy to just be here. Just like any other team, we want to compete, and we want to win games. I think that this team is very capable of that. And just going forward that’s all we’re focusing on. We’re not looking at it like, ‘Oh, we are here now and that’s the end of the road for us.’ We want to do what we can do to go in here and get wins.”

