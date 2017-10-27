Powerless power play dooms Blackhawks in loss to Predators

For 20 minutes, the Blackhawks looked like the Blackhawks again. Not just the team that blitzed the Penguins and Blue Jackets to open the season, but the team that toyed with the rest of the NHL for much of the past decade.

From the opening minute, Joel Quenneville’s reconfigured lineup was all over the Nashville Predators. Tommy Wingels’ line spent nearly a full minute deep in the Nashville zone. Alex DeBrincat and Jonathan Toews got creative with some nifty passes in the offensive zone. Richard Panik, Nick Schmaltz and Patrick Kane set up shop there, too. Just 12 minutes into the game, 13 different Hawks had fired a shot on goal. By the end of the period, the Hawks were outshooting the Predators 21-7. It was a virtuoso performance. And it yielded just one measly goal. Shorthanded. In the final minute of the period.

And the Hawks went on to lose. Cruel game, this hockey.

A pitiful power play (0-of-6) doomed the Hawks in a 2-1 loss to the Predators, their fourth loss in the last five games, as Pekka Rinne made 43 saves. In the last four games, the Hawks are 1-of-16 on the power play. In that same time, they have two shorthanded goals. They had two power plays in the third, but one was ended prematurely when Kane was whistled for goalie interference despite being ridden into Rinne by Nashville’s Yannick Weber. Another came up empty shortly after that.

Michal Kempny and Craig Smith mix it up in front of the Blackhawks goal during Friday's game. (Getty Images)

The Hawks had led 1-0 after Artem Anisimov followed up Nick Schmaltz’s shorthanded breakaway with 25 seconds left in that dominant first period. But that lead evaporated less than a minute into the second period, as Calle Jarnkrok pounced on a ghastly Duncan Keith turnover in the slot and beat Crawford to make it 1-1. The Predators took a 2-1 lead on a Craig Smith power-play snipe at 11:02 of the second. And once the Predators had the lead, they did what they do best — sit on it, grinding out the rest of the game and staving off power play after power play.

Follow me on Twitter @MarkLazerus

Email: mlazerus@suntimes.com