Praise keeps coming for Bears’ Shea McClellin

BOURBONNAIS — Inside linebackers Shea McClellin and Christian Jones have established themselves with the first team ahead of Mason Foster and Jon Bostic, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said Friday.

“I think Shea and Christian are ahead of them right now, but those are trying hard and closing the gap on them,” he said.

Fangio took credit for deciding to move McClellin from outside linebacker to inside, even though McClellin didn’t want to at first.

“I’m glad we did — and I think he’s glad we did now — even though he wanted to play outside first,” Fangio said. “I think he’s found a home in there. And it’s going to be a growing process.

“It’s a position that relies a lot on experience, instincts, play recognition — and I think he’s getting better and better at that.”

