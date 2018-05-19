How to watch the 2018 Preakness Stakes

The annual Triple Crown hits its second leg with the 2018 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday. Justify and jockey Mike Smith will be looking to follow up their victory at the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago with another triumph, which would put them one step closer to the first successful Triple Crown run since American Pharoah in 2015.

The Preakness is the second-biggest date on the thoroughbred horse racing schedule after the Kentucky Derby. The race was first ran in 1873, two years before its more popular counterpart came into existence.

Justify enters this year’s Preakness as the 1-2 favorite after running away with the win at Churchill Downs two weeks ago. Good Magic, which finished second at the Derby, is considered the top challenger with 3-1 odds.

The weekend also includes a day of concerts at The Infield including artists such as Post Malone and Vice.

Here’s everything you need to tune into the 2018 Preakness Stakes on television or online.

How to watch 2018 Preakness Stakes

Post time: 6:20 p.m. ET | 5:20 p.m. CT

TV: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports Live

Post positions and odds