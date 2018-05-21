Preseason bets on Vegas Golden Knights could have massive payouts

Vegas Golden Knights players congratulate goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) after team the team defeated the Winnipeg Jets during NHL Western Conference Finals, game 5, in Winnipeg, Sunday, May 20, 2018. | Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press via AP

Viva Las Vegas and those who took a massive chance by putting their money on the Golden Knights before the season began.

The Golden Knights are only four wins away from hoisting up the Stanley Cup in their first season of existence. And it’s worth noting that this expansion team is making its inaugural season playoff run look effortless.

The Golden Knights swept the Kings in Round 1, had six-game triumph over the Sharks in the second round and only needed five games against the Jets to capture the Western Conference Finals.

No one saw this coming.

NHL pundits thought it was an impossible feat for an expansion team and Vegas bookies put the odds against the Golden Knights. Hell, even the Golden Knights owner Bill Foley told ESPN at the beginning of the season that he didn’t plan to have his team make it to the playoffs in three season, let alone contend for the Stanley Cup for at least another six seasons.

With 500-1 odds, the Golden Knights were practically the longest of long shots to win the Stanley Cup before the season began. If someone put down a modest $20 on the Golden Knights to win the Cup, they could see a $10,020 payout. And the number increases dramatically once you get into the triple-digit bets.

ESPN’s Darren Rovell took to Twitter to see who all could take home some serious cash if Vegas in fact finishes its inaugural season on top:

