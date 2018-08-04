President Donald Trump takes swipe at LeBron James, celebrates Michael Jordan

LeBron James speaks at a news conference after the opening ceremony for the I Promise School in Akron, Ohio, Monday, July 30, 2018. The I Promise School is supported by the The LeBron James Family Foundation and is run by the Akron Public Schools. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

In his latest Twitter rant that delves into the sports world, President Donald Trump lashed out at NBA superstar LeBron James and seemed to favor former Bulls star Michael Jordan.

Responding to James’ recent interview on CNN with anchor Don Lemon — an interview that includes critical takes of the president from King James — Trump took to Twitter to fire back.

Trump’s late-night tweet: “Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!”

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

Mike would be Michael Jordan.

During a CNN segment Monday on the LeBron James Family Foundation and the Akron (Ohio) Public Schools launching a new elementary school for at-risk children in James’ hometown, the new star of the Los Angeles Lakers noted that Trump — a frequent critic of the NFL — was “using sports to kinda divide us.”

“Sports has never been something that divides people,” James told Lemon. “It’s always been something that brings someone together.”

The James-Trump feud has been brewing for months. In September, James called Trump a “bum” for uninviting the NBA-champion Golden State Warriors to the White House. Keep in mind, the Warriors knocked off James’ Cleveland Cavaliers in the process.

“Going to the White House was a great honor until you showed up!” James tweeted in September.

Picking a fight with one of Ohio’s most beloved sports stars might not be a smart move by a president who plans to campaign Saturday in the Buckeye state for Troy Balderson before a crucial special election Tuesday.

James hasn’t responded yet to the criticism, buy many other athletes have.

So let me get this straight: Flint, MI has dirty water still, but you worried about an interview about a man doing good for education and generations of kids in his hometown? Shut your damn mouth! Stop using them twitter fingers and get stuff done for our country with that pen. https://t.co/sEkX3OKaJM — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) August 4, 2018

Keep inspiring the masses @KingJames — C.J. Watson (@Quietstorm_32) August 4, 2018