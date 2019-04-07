‘Pressing’ Daniel Palka still seeking first hit

Daniel Palka was one of the highlights of the 2018 season, hitting a surprising 27 home runs and wowing fans with impressive exit velocities.

So far in 2019, Palka is still waiting to make an impact.

Entering Sunday’s game against the Mariners, Palka was 0 for 21 on the season with nine strikeouts.

“There are positives, things feel good, it’s just a little bit of pressing right now,” Palka said. “Kind of took a step back after yesterday and just restarted. Mechanically, everything looks good. It’s just a matter of one dropping in there and getting started. I think the thing that annoys me most is that I’m not contributing to wins. I want to give the guys high fives on my side, too. It’s just a matter of staying positive. Not much else to say about it.”

Daniel Palka swings during a spring training game in Peoria, Arizona. | AP

Palka knows one hit could change things for him. He just can’t rush into anything and try to force action.

“Realistically, I’ve just got to be patient. I’m not someone who gets a lot of pitches to hit because of some of the successes I’ve had,” Palka said. “My mentality is always like, ‘I want to do it, I want to do it now.’ I’ve just got to take a step back and be patient up there.”

To be Tuesday?

Manager Rick Renteria didn’t confirm, but Ervin Santana is a good bet to start Tuesday against Tampa Bay. Limited to five starts last season in Minnesota because of a right middle finger issue, Santana joined the Sox on Feb. 23 and made two spring training appearances.

He had a side session Saturday, threw a pair of intrasquad games back in Arizona, and looks stretched out enough to start. And after a season dealing with injury issues, Santana is glad to be fully healthy.

“Big difference to just be myself right now and playing catch and all the throwing,” Santana said.

Jonesing to improve

In an inning of work Saturday, Nate Jones did allow an inherited runner to score but his velocity reached 96 and struck out two. It was a good sign for Jones, who had a 12.15 ERA in spring training and entered Saturday with a 16.20 ERA in three regular-season appearances.

“We’re hoping that every time we get him out there he’s able to get more and more comfortable,” Renteria said. “He had a lot of down time last year so hopefully he’s on track and trending upward. I’m hoping every outing we give him puts him in a better position to become who he was in the past and he’s able to help us in big situations.”

Jones only pitched in 44 games from 2017-18 because of injuries, and the only reason Renteria would be concerned about Jones would be health.

“He feels really good so it’s more just getting him out there and giving him as many opportunities as possible to see if we can get a feel back for him,” Renteria said.