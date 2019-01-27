How to watch the 2019 Pro Bowl

The Pro Bowl may not garner the attention that comes with other all-star games given the anticipation for Super Bowl LIII, but for football fans looking to get their fix this weekend, it’s your best option. The top players in the game will take the field at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Sunday afternoon for the annual exhibition showcase.

Like the past few Pro Bowls, the game will use slightly different rules from what we typically see in the NFL. There will be no kickoffs, the play clock only runs for 35 seconds, the game clock continues running after incompletions except for when there are less than two minutes remaining in a half and each quarter has a two-minute warning. As you can tell, the rules are largely designed to keep the game moving at a brisk pace.

For Bears fans, there may be extra reason to tune in Sunday. Sending seven players to Orlando won’t serve as much of a salve for their disappointing playoff exit, but the Bears will be well-represented on the field. Mitch Trubisky, Tarik Cohen, Cody Whitehair, Charles Leno Jr., Eddie Jackson, Akiem Hicks and Kyle Fuller will be there. Khalil Mack was also named a Pro Bowler, although he’ll miss the game due to injury.

Jackson and Fuller will be among the starters for the NFC defense. Drew Brees, Ezekiel Elliott and Julio Jones lead the way on offense. For the AFC, Patrick Mahomes, J.J. Watt and Von Miller lead a stacked lineup on both sides of the ball.

The AFC currently holds a 23-22 advantage over the NFC in Pro Bowl history after a 24-23 victory last year.

Time: 2 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN, ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN