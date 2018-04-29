Production against righties key for Javier Baez, Albert Almora

Whether or not Albert Almora and Javy Baez will stay atop the Cubs order for the rest of the season is unclear. What is clear is they have given the Cubs a boost.

Part of that is their success against right-handed pitchers. Entering Sunday’s game against Milwaukee, Almora was hitting .277 while Baez was up at .358.

“It’s just about, versus right-handed pitching, staying in your own zones. It’s not really complicated. Most of the time, a young hitter, especially right-handed hitters, to avoid the platoon situation they’ve got to make adjustments. They have been,” manager Joe Maddon said. “They’ll still chase on occasion, which you’ve got to expect. But for the most part, the count gets deeper, you’re not seeing that really big all-out hack. You’re seeing the ball go the other way. You’re seeing the ball move.”

Almora’s emergence has meant less playing time for Ian Happ. Happ didn’t start Sunday for the third time in four games, though Maddon said that was due to matchups as much as any other factor. Maddon said he liked having righties face Milwaukee starter Junior Guerra (Saturday) and Zach Davies (Sunday).

Javier Baez has been productive against right-handed pitching so far this season. | AP

“I didn’t think it was the right day to put Happer back out there. That’s it. if he’s killing it, that’s different. You ride it,” Maddon said. “I don’t want to put him in a situation that’s going to be difficult for him. I wanted to be patient with that, quite frankly. It was based on their starting pitcher.”

Look out?

Sunday was Kris Bryant’s second game back in the lineup after missing four thanks to getting hit in the head by Colorado’s German Marquez. With Colorado coming to Wrigley Field for a three-game series starting Monday, Maddon was asked if he expected anything to carry over from the set in Denver and what happened to Bryant.

It didn’t sound like Maddon was anticipating something taking place.

“I don’t think so. I don’t think anything was intentional. Right now it’s been… the weather’s tough. Ball’s been a little bit slick,” Maddon said. “I didn’t see… it was just unfortunate. Stuff happens. I think you have to determine whether or not you thought something was real or not.

“For me, I don’t think anything was real. I just thought it was unfortunate.”

Windy city

Sunday was the Cubs’ 11th home game, and for the 11th time the wind wasn’t blowing out at Wrigley Field. In 11 games, the wind has blown in nine times (including Sunday) with two crosswinds. Despite that, the Cubs entered play third in the National League with 128 runs.

Maddon said “it just speaks to the whole-field approach” his hitters have been using.

“I stand by that. We’re playing an entire game of baseball right now,” Maddon said. “I don’t think I’ve seen anybody go up there with just this heavy-pull mode trying to hit home runs kind of philosophy that we’ve had over the last several years.”

And Print It!

Sunday was the 35th anniversary of former manager Lee Elia’s famous postgame tirade, which is still available on YouTube.

Following a 4-3 loss to the Dodgers that dropped the Cubs to 5-14, Elia uncorked a loud, profane and crude defense of his players and organization as a whole. Elia criticized Cubs fans, mocking them for going to games on work days and questioning their support of the team.

Elia was fired that August with the Cubs out of contention in the NL East.