Progress for Yu Darvish? Cubs’ righty throws from bullpen mound

The Cubs still have no timeline for the return of starting pitcher Yu Darvish, but the $126 million right-hander threw from a mound briefly Tuesday for the first time since suffering a setback with his surgically repaired elbow late last month.

Darvish, who has been on the disabled list since May for triceps inflammation, threw 16 pitches in the bullpen Tuesday afternoon, under the supervision of team president Theo Epstein, general manager Jed Hoyer and medical staff.

“Everything went well,” manager Joe Maddon said. “There was no real horrible discomfort.”

The Cubs expect to re-evaluate Darvish Wednesday and determine the next step in his rehab program.

Darvish plays catch before Thursday's game at Wrigley Field. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Darvish seemed close to a return from the DL last month until experiencing discomfort during a minor-league rehab start June 25. After reporting more pain during an aborted bullpen session June 28, Darvish then traveled to Texas the next day to be examined by his longtime orthopedist.

An impingement in the elbow was diagnosed, and Darvish received a cortisone injection.