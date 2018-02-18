Prospect lists fun but also distraction, White Sox’ Getz says

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Nothing drives the White Sox publicity machine like prospect rankings, and there were many for fans, players and organizational types to peruse this winter.

There’s Baseball America, MLB Pipeline, Baseball Prospectus, ESPN, Future Sox to name a handful.

One had eight Sox in its top 100 list. Another had five, and fans got fired up for different reasons about both lists.

They made for good reading, especially with hot stove action at a recent low. While debates raged on twitter and in chat rooms, Sox Director of Player Development Chris Getz hoped the prospects covered their ears. He knows it’s great for selling the fan base on what the Sox, in year 2 of a major rebuild, are doing. But he also hopes players aren’t preoccupied with it.

White Sox pitcher Alec Hansen waits on the ball during a drill at the team's spring training baseball facility Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

“I hope they don’t pay attention to it but the reality of it is that they do,’’ Getz said. “There are so many rankings out there, so many publications and it’s online, twitter. Can it be distracting? Yes.’’

Alec Hansen can attest to that. Projected as a possible No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft going into the season, he fell all the way to the Sox at 49th overall in the second round.

“I know where I’m ranked [54th by MLBPipeline, 57 by Baseball America to name two] and there are some who do but I don’t really dwell on it,’’ Hansen said.

“It can become a distraction. That happened to me in college because I was supposed to be picked in the first round.’’

Hansen got off to a bad start, became frustrated, struggled badly as a result “and it was a downward spiral,’’ he said, in large part because of expectations placed on him. When he let go of the pressure that accompanied it, he pitched better, he said.

Getz, a fourth-draft choice by the Sox in 2005, said prospects “don’t need to be aware of what’s written about them in the media. The good stuff can be just as bad as the bad stuff.’’

The important stuff is what the organization thinks of you.

“Internally we have our own ranking system and personally I have mine,’’ Getz said. “On occasion you’ll take a peek at those things. I’d say they’re in the ballpark, they have the right guys but the right order all the time? No.’’

Getz said player development people often “need to educate players to bring them back to earth sometimes.’’

Right-hander Dane Dunning seems to have a good grasp of what it all means.

“My parents love to look at it and see where I’m at but I don’t pay attention to it at all,’’ Dunning, No. 92 on MLB Pipeline.

“I don’t really care about it that much because everyone is here with the same goal trying to get to the same spot. It doesn’t matter if you’re a first rounder or 40th rounder. I’ve seen late draft picks make it and have long careers. So it doesn’t really matter.’’

This and that

Outfielders Eloy Jimenez, ranked No. 4, and Luis Robert (28) made their first appearances Sunday.

*Outfielder Wily Garcia is in camp but is limited with a wrist injury suffered during winter ball.

*Aside from four Venezuelans with visa problems, the only one not in camp was outfielder Leury Garcia, who is expected Monday, the first official full-squad workout day of spring training.