Prospect Luis Robert’s power will come, White Sox say

MINNEAPOLIS — Luis Robert did not hit a home run this season, which, for a touted five-tool prospect might come as a surprise or concern to some.

The Sox, who signed Robert, 21, out of Cuba last year for $26 million and paid an additional $26 million in tax penalties for the signing, say they’re not concerned. Their talent evaluators have seen him clear fences with ease in batting practice, see his strength, speed and body type and say, “not to worry.”

Perhaps Robert will go deep in the Arizona Fall League, which begins Oct. 9, where the 6-3, 205-pound Cuban center fielder rated No. 25 among major league prospects by MLB will make up for lost playing time in his first full, injury-saddled year in the United States.

Spraining his left thumb in spring training caused Robert to miss the first 10 weeks of his season at low A Kannapolis, where he batted .289/.360/.400 with a triple and three doubles in 50 plate appearances. After a promotion to advanced Class A Winston-Salem, he injured the same thumb, missed more than a month, and finished with a .244/.317/.309 hitting line with one triple, six doubles 37 strikeouts and eight walks in 140 plate appearances.

Luis Robert participated in major league camp during spring training. | John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times

“We’re still very excited about his ability,’’ Sox director of player development Chris Getz said. “Obviously the thumb injury took some games and at-bats which the Fall League will make up for. But this guy can do a little bit of everything on the field and impact a game in a lot of different ways, and that’s a rarity. This year was great in terms of getting acclimated to the United States and the organization. He’s getting more comfortable, and we look forward to seeing what he is able to do this fall and into a healthy 2019.’’

Don’t suggest to Getz that Robert was a disappointment.

“Not in the slightest,’’ he said. “Disappointment with the injury, but it certainly hasn’t changed our view of him at all.’’

One view of Robert during batting practice alleviates any worry about Robert’s power potential. Scouts and prospect analysts aren’t worried, nor is Sox manager Rick Renteria, who became a fan of Robert’s multi-faceted potential when he first saw him play last winter.

“He has a lot of strength, he has a lot of pop,’’ Renteria said. “He has a lot of power. I’m not worried about that and neither should anybody else.’’

Renteria liked Robert total package and he enjoyed a game-winning homer he launched after spraining the thumb on a slide in a Cactus League game in spring training. Renteria said he envisions Robert’s power blossoming after he becomes a major leaguer.

“A lot of great players who came up don’t hit homers in the minor leagues,’’ Renteria said, “but in the big leagues they end up zoning in, getting a better idea about cheating in certain zones, sitting on certain pitches, things you’re more apt to do because you’re facing a lot of guys who are more consistent. And it gives you an opportunity to play that cat and mouse game.’’

The Sox have emphasized drafting and signing prospects with bat-to-ball and contact skills, and using the entire field as well as power.

“I think you become hitters first,’’ Renteria said, “and everything else evolves from that.’’

They’re hoping Robert is that kind of hitter, and one who can stay on the field without interruption next season. Knee and ankle injuries limited him to 28 games in the Dominican Summer League after the Sox signed him in 2017, so the development path has been slowed initially by not being on the field.

When he’s on it, he catches everyone’s eye. With his glove, his speed, outfield range and overall tools.

“Even a quick glimpse, he’s one of those guys who will show you something very quickly,’’ Getz said. “There are players you need to watch over time to appreciate what they bring to the table. You can just watch him warm up and you’re going to get excited.’’