Pursuit of Yu Darvish underscores renewed Cubs mu$cle since lean years

It’s a far different Cubs organization that met with free agent pitcher Yu Darvish on Monday than the one that pursued the pitcher six years ago.

Almost as different as the right-hander himself.

Whether the Cubs acquire Darvish this time around as they explore all the frontline starting options on the market, their three-plus-hour sit-down this week was a reminder of the vision they had for the former Japanese star in 2011 when incoming team president Theo Epstein didn’t have the means to successfully compete to even negotiate.

Darvish, then 25, was one of several international free agents Epstein envisioned becoming part of the Cubs’ rebuild until discovering his big-market team was hamstrung more than he originally thought by the Ricketts family’s leveraged purchase of the team.

Darvish beat the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Oct. 17 for a commanding 3-0 series lead in the NLCS.

Since then, Epstein shifted tack, won a championship and helped increase revenues to the point that the Cubs’ only limit on payroll spending now is related to their strategy on how to navigate annual luxury tax thresholds ($197 million in 2018).

Could Darvish become part of the Cubs’ next competitive pitching core as they try to sustain their three-year run of unprecedented franchise success?

It’s anything but certain that they’ll land the one that got away with this second shot six years later.

But one thing’s for sure: They’ll have more to say about it this time than they did when the Rangers won the Darvish sweepstakes with a $51.7 million posting bid for the rights to negotiate, then a six-year, $60 million deal.

The Cubs, who targeted free agent Alex Cobb until his asking price turned them away, have been linked in trade talks with the Rays and Indians for starters such as Chris Archer and Danny Salazar in addition to their free agent efforts.

Darvish, who missed the 2015 season because of Tommy John surgery, rebounded to become an All-Star again in 2017 – his first full season back – and after a trade pitched especially well for the Dodgers his final three starts of the season and into through the first two rounds of the postseason.

After ugly two ugly starts in the World Series against Houston, the Astros said they took advantage of Darvish tipping his pitches.

They’re believed to be one of his top three pursuers now, in addition to the Cubs and Twins. Twins general manager Thad Levine – the Rangers’ assistant general manager when Texas signed Darvish — have called Darvish “a priority” for them this winter.

The Cubs also continue to look for bullpen acquisitions as they pursue another starting pitcher for 2018.

Taking into account current commitments and estimates of controlled players not under contract, they appear to have roughly $35 million to $40 million in average-salary value of payroll space before hitting the luxury tax threshold.

Darvish, an All-Star in all four years in which he made more than three starts before the All-Star break, is widely considered the top unrestricted free agent on the market this winter, possibly commanding five or more years at $25 million or more each.

Darvish, who acknowledged via Twitter on Monday night his “very good meeting” with the Cubs (translated from Japanese), has the added free agent value of having been traded during the season. That means they would not lose draft-pick compensation to sign him as they would if they signed Alex Cobb.

He also tweeted that he held the meeting without a translator, calling it a tiring process.

The Cubs have not publicly confirmed the meeting.

Darvish was 39-25 with a 3.27 ERA and 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 83 starts before his surgery. He’s 17-17 with a 3.70 ERA and 10.7 per nine in 48 starts since.

