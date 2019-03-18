Q speaks: Joel Quenneville ’privileged to be in Chicago for 10 years’

Former Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said his firing in November after 15 games is “part of the business” and chose to cherish the good memories of his 10-year run rather than harp on the bitterness of his sudden dismissal.

“I think in our business there’s not too many surprises anymore,” Quenneville said in an interview with WGN-TV’s Dan Roan — Quenneville’s first public comments since being fired by general manager Stan Bowman after a 6-6-3 start this season. “I was privileged to be in Chicago for 10 years. It’s part of the business. I understand all that.”

The Hawks, of course, won three Stanley Cups under Quenneville — in 2010, 2013 and 2015. They were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs in 2016 and 2017 and failed to make the playoffs for the first time in 10 seasons last season.

After a 6-2-2 start this season, the Hawks lost five consecutive games (0-4-1) and Bowman replaced Quenneville with Rockford IceHogs coach Jeremy Colliton.

Joel Quenneville (at Soldier Field in 2015) coached the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cup championships in his 10 seasons as head coach. | Ashlee Rezin/for Sun-Times Media

“I know when I exited other places [St. Louis and Colorado], the bitterness, the animosity was at a different level,” Quenneville said. “And here the memories were so special and so good, and the people here were so special to me and my family that it was tough.”

Quenneville regretted that the sudden departure did not give him the opportunity to publicly thank Hawks fans for his support. “But I’ve got nothing but appreciation and admire all they’ve done and supported our team and our experience in Chicago.”

Quenneville figures to coach again and likely would be the top candidate for any vacant NHL job — and maybe even some non-vacant jobs. He said he “is in no hurry” to get another job, but admitted the eagerness is growing the more he is out of the game. “We’ll see how things transpire in the offseason,” he said.

As for the Hawks, “I try not to watch as much Blackhawks as I used to, but I watch most of the games,” Quenneville said. “It’s been a great race and it’s going to be fun to see how it all plays out.”

Perlini honored by NHL

Red-hot forward Brendan Perlini, who scored five goals and had seven points in victories over the Coyotes, Maple Leafs and Canadiens, was named the NHL’s No. 2 star for last week.

Perlini has scored eight goals in his last seven games. He had scored three goals in his first 29 games with the Hawks since being acquired from the Coyotes with Dylan Strome for Nick Schmaltz on Nov. 25.

Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss was the No. 1 star. Edmonton center Connor McDavid was the No. 3 star.

Power-play blues

The Hawks’ once lethal power play has hit the skids — in an 0-for-18 funk heading into Monday night’s game against the Canucks. The Hawks had scored on 30-of-84 power-play opportunities (35.7 percent) in their previous 26 games.

“I think we’ve been out of sorts a bit because … we’re not getting as much time as were earlier when were in a groove, and feeling it,” forward Patrick Kane said. “I think we have a lot of confidence in our power play. It would be nice to see that clicking again.”