QB Mitch Trubisky out, so Chase Daniel to start for Bears vs Lions

DETROIT — It’s officially Chase Daniel Time.

As expected, the Bears made quarterback Mitch Trubisky inactive Thursday morning, an hour-and-a-half before kickoff against the Lions.

Trubisky was ruled doubtful Wednesday, three days after hurting his right shoulder when he was hit late by Vikings safety Harrison Smith. The Bears don’t believe he has a serious injury. Trubisky could return for the Bears’ next game, Dec. 2 against the Giants.

Daniel, the Bears’ second-stringer, will make his third career start and first since Week 17 of the 2014 season. The Bears signed the 32-year-old to a two-year, $10 million deal this offseason because they valued his experience in coach Matt Nagy’s offense. Tyler Bray, who was promoted from the practice squad Wednesday, will serve as Daniel’s backup.

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: CXB103

“It’s important to have that position right,” Bears general manager Ryan Pace told the team’s official pregame show on WBBM-AM. “When you look at a guy like Chase, with his experience and his knowledge specifically within this offense, it’s very strong. Chase has been around a lot of good quarterback play himself, and everyone in the building, everyone on the roster, is very confident in his ability.”

The Bears also listed fullback Michael Burton, receiver Javon Wims, offensive tackle Rashaad Coward and defensive lineman Nick Williams inactive. They ruled out outside linebacker Aaron Lynch and tight end Adam Shaheen, who both have concussions, on Wednesday.

Receiver Kevin White, who was a healthy scratch the past three games, will be active.

The Lions ruled out receiver Marvin Jones and running back Kerryon Johnson, two of their best offensive players, because of injury.